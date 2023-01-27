Read full article on original website
Bar Harbor appoints interim town manager
BAR HARBOR — The Town Council appointed Finance Director Sarah Gilbert as interim town manager Tuesday night after Kevin Sutherland stepped down last week. Sutherland’s unexpected resignation came during a two-week spree of budget workshops between the council, Warrant Committee and numerous departments. Gilbert, who has worked for the town since 2005 and as finance director since 2021, was unanimously appointed after an executive session with the council at around 9 p.m.
Open letter from Bar Harbor residents to Town Council
Now that Town Manager Kevin Sutherland has resigned, Bar Harbor government can turn a new page. How will Bar Harbor select the next town manager? What will be the protocols and procedures, from start to finish? And most significantly, how will Bar Harbor residents participate in every step?
New co-owner, assistant manager joins Destination Health
BAR HARBOR — Destination Health MDI, a year-round health and wellness center in town, recently welcomed Mara D. Raskin as a co-owner and assistant general manager. Raskin has more than 25 years of business management experience, including over 19 years of private business ownership in the fitness/wellness industry. She got her Pilates certification in 1999 and taught at the Pennsylvania Ballet in Philadelphia. She later opened her own studio, which she ran for over 19 years until it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she also became a certified yoga instructor.
Southwest Harbor business passes the torch
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — After closing up shop in the fall of 2022, Bub’s Burritos has found a new location. The family-run business is moving into the former Sips 2.0 location at 19 Clark Point Road. “We have news … but not what some of you are expecting,” reads...
Brooklin Boat Yard gets new leadership
BROOKLIN — Steve White, who has led the Brooklin Boat Yard since 1990, stepped down as its president Jan. 8, with longtime employee and former project manager Brian Larkin stepping into the leadership role. Larkin has been with the boatyard since 1987. Eric Blake is taking on a new...
Southwest Harbor marina dredge begins Feb. 6
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Dredging begins Monday, Feb. 6 at Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina by Prock Marine Company and will run through Mar. 23 daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 3,600 cubic yards removed from the dredge site will be hauled for disposal at the eastern passage site in Blue Hill Bay. Prock estimates the dredge will require approximately six round trips to the dump site, using dump scows towed by tugboat. Fishermen are advised to move gear, as necessary.
Status report to citizens regarding Bar Harbor cruise ships
I start this piece with an expression of sympathy for recently resigned Town Manager Kevin Sutherland who in our one-on-one interactions was always polite and personable. It is unlikely that he had any idea of the decades of accumulated tension and resentment concerning cruise ships that he inherited when he took the job. Once it became clear in the past election that his ideas and approach, on several issues, were simply not acceptable to a majority of Bar Harbor voters, it was necessary that he move on to other endeavors. Actions have consequences, no matter how sincerely intentioned. Further, his realization that continuing and even escalating local contention could consume an ever-increasing amount of his professional and personal time is likely accurate. I wish him well.
Residents question B&B regulations
BAR HARBOR — Passing along Cottage Street, the crater in the ground is hard to miss. Unless, of course, the view has been obstructed by the detour rerouting traffic away from the construction zone that eats into the adjacent street and public parking lot. A bed-and-breakfast is at the...
Bar Harbor Food Pantry picked as bag program beneficiary
BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has been selected as the beneficiary of the Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag Program for February. The Bar Harbor Food Pantry will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable bag is purchased at the Bar Harbor Hannaford location during February, unless otherwise directed by the customer.
Island Connections’ Chowder & Chili Chowdown
BAR HARBOR — Island Connections will hold its 5th Annual Chowder & Chili Chowdown for Rides from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Atlantic Oceanside in Bar Harbor. Come and enjoy various chowders and chilis and vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. Cost is $10 per person or $30 per family (two adults plus children.) Price includes chowder, chili, oyster crackers, salad and beverage. All proceeds go directly to support Island Connections’ mission of providing free transportation to older adults and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island.
Hampden municipal waste plant back on the market
HAMPDEN — Where will the municipal waste of 115 Maine towns end up this year and in the future? The Municipal Review Committee (MRC) announced Wednesday morning that potential partner Revere Capital Advisors LLC and MRC ended their exclusivity agreement to restart the Hampden municipal waste facility “without a definitive follow-on purchase agreement or timeline.” The MRC is now “pursuing all recapitalization options” to reopen the solid waste and recycling facility, according to a press release.
Process must withstand scrutiny
The Bar Harbor Town Council faces serious challenges in the wake of Town Manager Kevin Sutherland’s sudden resignation. In addition to ongoing issues (the cruise ship lawsuit, lack of affordable housing, deteriorating school buildings and more) the council must now search for a new town manager.
Aquaculture facility to receive $3.5 million upgrade
FRANKLIN — The University of Maine Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research (CCAR) has received $3.5 million in federal funds to increase how much seawater it can supply for its incubator and research projects, and to the United States Department of Agriculture National Cold Water Marine Aquaculture Center next door.
Partnership fosters outdoor education in Hancock County
HANCOCK — Frenchman Bay Conservancy recently achieved its nature-based education fundraising goals for the 2022-2023 academic year. Since 2020, FBC has been working with Maine Outdoor School to bring outdoor education programming to eastern Hancock County. In the 2022-2023 academic year, the partnership will provide twenty 75-minute sessions to all 10 public schools in FBC’s service region.
Grants available to organizations that serve people of color
ELLSWORTH — Grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Black, Indigenous and People of Color Fund are available to organizations that are led by, and serve, people of Native American, Latino, African, Arab and Asian descent. In 2022, the fund awarded 33 grants totaling $315,470. An additional 10...
Fishermen’s Forum returns
ROCKPORT — Fishermen, aquaculturists, scientists and others connected to Maine’s commercial fishing industry will gather to bump elbows, check out new gear and attend seminars and industry reports at the annual Fishermen’s Forum Mar. 2-4 in Rockport. The forum was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of...
ECMI faculty string trio to perform Feb. 10
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute offers its next Midday Concert at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with the ECMI String Trio, comprised of ECMI faculty Richard Hsu on violin, Kevin Morse on guitar and Aija Kante-Cahn on cello. The concert will be held at the Moore Community Center...
