I start this piece with an expression of sympathy for recently resigned Town Manager Kevin Sutherland who in our one-on-one interactions was always polite and personable. It is unlikely that he had any idea of the decades of accumulated tension and resentment concerning cruise ships that he inherited when he took the job. Once it became clear in the past election that his ideas and approach, on several issues, were simply not acceptable to a majority of Bar Harbor voters, it was necessary that he move on to other endeavors. Actions have consequences, no matter how sincerely intentioned. Further, his realization that continuing and even escalating local contention could consume an ever-increasing amount of his professional and personal time is likely accurate. I wish him well.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO