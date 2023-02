CHULA VISTA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man is suspected of killing a Chula Vista man whose body was found Sunday, said San Diego police. The day before the victim’s body was found, Chula Vista police had arrested Milton Daniel Tax Zuzun of Mexico in the 200 block of Rancho Drive on suspicion of vandalism, police said. The arrest was made close to where police found the body in Otay Valley Regional Park.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO