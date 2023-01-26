Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds
Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures. The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31. Low temperatures in Pomona and the […]
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
NBC Los Angeles
Anthony Avalos Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn't Seem Upset: Witnesses
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told Superior...
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
vegnews.com
Joaquin Phoenix Shares This Message About Closure of LA’s ‘Dodger Dog’ Slaughterhouse
On February 2, 2023, Smithfield-owned slaughterhouse Farmer John will slaughter its last pig before shuttering for good. Located just outside of Los Angeles in Vernon, CA, the slaughterhouse—the largest of its kind in the Southwest—has been in operation for more than 90 years. Smithfield announced the closure of...
signalscv.com
Taking fentanyl to task (forces)
About five years ago, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began battling an opponent unlike any other they’d ever faced. The extreme danger posed by fentanyl, the demographics of who it was killing and how pervasive it was becoming — and on the heels of an opioid epidemic that was already reshaping attitudes — prompted a new approach.
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
pasadenanow.com
Three Major Crime Cases Go to Court in Pasadena This Week
This week, three Pasadena-related court cases are scheduled to forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Country Superior Court. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Monday, Jan. 30, 8:30 a.m. Preliminary Hearing Date Setting for Sadarius Lawson. Sadarius Lawson, 27, of Los Angeles, is charged...
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
Mass shooting in Los Angeles leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting, California's sixth mass shooting of the year, happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
Laist.com
Have You Run For A Neighborhood Council in LA? Talk To Us
5 reports of gunmen at separate SoCal Walmarts all ruled hoaxes
Police responded to five different gunman scares at Walmart locations in Los Angeles and Orange counties over the last three days, but they all turned out to be hoaxes.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale touts economic development success
PALMDALE — Palmdale is building on the economic development successes that earned it the 2021 Los Angeles County’s Most Business-Friendly City award in the 26th annual Eddy Awards, the city’s Economic and Community Development team reported, during a Jan. 18 presentation to the City Council. “Never be...
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firing
Three people have been killed and four people have been seriously injured in indiscriminate firing in California, USA, according to the police, the people who died in the firing have not been identified yet. While the injured are undergoing treatment.
Shots fired at Calabasas Commons
Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at the Calabasas Commons. LASD rushed to the popular shopping center just outside of Malibu at 5:45 after getting numerous calls reporting the sound of gunfire heard in the area. An LASD watch commander told the Malibu Times that bullet casings were discovered […] The post Shots fired at Calabasas Commons appeared first on The Malibu Times.
