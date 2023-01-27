Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt Claps Back After LAMH Fan Comments on His Son Not Being Able to Talk Yet
Martell Holt’s latest romance has the attention of LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt probably didn’t think that his marriage would completely fall apart on the show. However, that is exactly how things played out after Melody Shari figured out that Martell was still messing around with his longtime mistress Arionne Curry. She decided to file for divorce during the height of the pandemic. And she confirmed that Martell told her he got Arionne pregnant after she filed. So it was just confirmation to her that moving on from the marriage was the right decision. As for Martell, he has a lot of regrets about his marriage unfolding the way that it did. And while he does still have some hope that he could reconcile with Melody in the near future, the odds don’t look too great. But he has moved on to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Sheree Whitfield.
urbanbellemag.com
Details Released About Kenya Moore’s New Boo & Cynthia Bailey’s Return to RHOA
Kenya Moore has been frustrated about her divorce from Marc Daly. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore thought her marriage would last forever. However, things just didn’t work out with Marc Daly. In fact, the appearances he did make on RHOA were extremely controversial. Some of the other peach holders felt like Kenya was a very different person when Marc was around. They believed she wasn’t as outspoken when he participated in group activities and outings. As for Kenya, she didn’t like that she wasn’t true to herself when Marc was in the picture. And she said that she wished she would have stood up for herself a lot more while they were together.
Shemar Moore welcomes first baby with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, her third
Shemar Moore is a dad! The actor revealed on Wednesday that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their first baby together. “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!” Moore gushed via Instagram. “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! ❤️🙏🏽🙌🏽” The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, surprised his Instagram followers with his “miracle” news earlier this month. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️,” Moore captioned a Jan. 9 Reel from his and then-pregnant Dizon’s sex reveal party. “Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥.” In the footage, the couple found out that they had a baby girl on the way with the help...
NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt shows off 100-pound weight loss after stroke
NeNe Leakes’ son shed 100 pounds after having a stroke in early October. Brentt Leakes, 23, showed off his weight loss in a series of photos, wearing a red velvet tracksuit and Celine sweatband. “Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown,” he captioned the carousel. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum revealed in October that her son had not only suffered a stroke, but also heart failure. “Two weeks ago today Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” NeNe explained on her Instagram Story. “He’s only 23 so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” NeNe said at...
Apryl Jones Said She And Taye Diggs Are Doing Just Fine Amid Breakup Rumors
After they unfollowed each other on Instagram, there was speculation that Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs broke up.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appears to confirm rumors on her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu Coach Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel and ex–wife of Tom Brady, was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her jiu–Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. This sparked rumors of the two being on romantic terms in November 2022. The couple was seen having dinner together and later strolling with Gisele Bündchen’s kids.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
urbanbellemag.com
Shekinah Jo Quits ‘Love And Hip Hop’ After Her Altercation with Lyrica Anderson
Lyrica Anderson and Shekinah Jo’s feud was one most didn’t see coming. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Jo is having an eventful season of “VH1: Family Reunion.” She managed to rub Chrissy Lampkin the wrong way earlier in the season. Chrissy didn’t like that Shekinah asked her about Teairra Mari’s legal battle with 50 Cent. Even though they did have some tension over it, Shekinah apologized. And she and Chrissy were able to move forward without any other issues. However, Shekinah has not been able to move on from her tension with Lyrica Anderson. Things went left between them instantly after seeing each other for the first time. Lyrica said hello to Shekinah with her hand out for a handshake. And Shekinah refused to shake her hand.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Atlanta Radio Host Rickey Smiley Said His Son Died & So Many Celebrities Sent Their Prayers
One of Atlanta's most well-known radio hosts, Rickey Smiley, from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show went online on January 29 and shared a heartbreaking video letting the world know his oldest son, Brandon Smiley, died. "I just have bad news this morning. I'm on the way to the airport to...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)
After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”
See Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Celebrate Winter Formal With "Ethereal" Look
Watch: Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya's Winter Formal Look. It was an unforgettable night at the Wade household. Zaya Wade recently attended her winter formal, and, of course, dad Dwyane Wade and stepmom Gabrielle Union were there to help celebrate and document the occasion. "Winter Formal," the athlete...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Kenya Barris Responds To Claims He’s Obsessed With Bi-Racial Characters
Kenya Barris is finally setting the record straight on whether he has a “fetish” for featuring mixed-race characters in his projects after he was blasted for being biased. Earlier this month, film critics attacked Barris after the trailer of his Netflix rom-com, You People hit the internet. After...
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
tigerdroppings.com
Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper
Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
bravotv.com
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
