My heart is so broken for this young man and his family. I'm even more heartbroken that all these men the victim and the accused look like my dad, my brothers , my husband and my son. I just cannot wrap my head around what is going through your mind as you are beating someone to death, they are screaming in pain and anguish and you snuff their life and go home to your family like business as usual. This is all to painful. REALLY!
Such a sad and horrific tragedy in our city. There is a rumor there was something to do with a quarrel about one of the officers Involved with this victim like seeing his wife? Sounds like this is a set up if it’s found to be true. That would be first degree charges instead of second. They all 5 guilty for beating this man to death! I pray that we need see the likes of this again …we have ENOUGH of Black On Black crime on our citizens without those hired to protect and service nit due there standard of decency and lawful means to an Resolve. Prayers for the parents and family members of this man.
The photos of every person on the scene that night during the beating should be disclosed. If you sat there and watched and said nothing, you're also at fault.
