Memphis, TN

5d ago

My heart is so broken for this young man and his family. I'm even more heartbroken that all these men the victim and the accused look like my dad, my brothers , my husband and my son. I just cannot wrap my head around what is going through your mind as you are beating someone to death, they are screaming in pain and anguish and you snuff their life and go home to your family like business as usual. This is all to painful. REALLY!

Vasheta Ritter
6d ago

Such a sad and horrific tragedy in our city. There is a rumor there was something to do with a quarrel about one of the officers Involved with this victim like seeing his wife? Sounds like this is a set up if it’s found to be true. That would be first degree charges instead of second. They all 5 guilty for beating this man to death! I pray that we need see the likes of this again …we have ENOUGH of Black On Black crime on our citizens without those hired to protect and service nit due there standard of decency and lawful means to an Resolve. Prayers for the parents and family members of this man.

Lea Ester Redmond-Terrell
4d ago

The photos of every person on the scene that night during the beating should be disclosed. If you sat there and watched and said nothing, you're also at fault.

The Hill

Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has announced a seventh officer has been suspended as the investigation into Tyre Nichols’s death continues.  The officer, who has not been identified, was relieved of duty on Jan. 8, the day after Nichols was reportedly stopped for reckless driving and severely beaten. Graphic video footage of the incident was released…
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Memphis gathers to mourn at Tyre Nichols' funeral

The family of Tyre Nichols will lay him to rest at a Memphis funeral on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by police. US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be among the crowds of mourners, at the invitation of Mr Nichols' family. The service at Mississippi Boulevard...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
MEMPHIS, TN
