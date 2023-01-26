Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Former Wagner commander describes brutality and incompetence on the frontline
A former Wagner mercenary says the brutality he witnessed in Ukraine ultimately pushed him to defect, in an exclusive CNN interview on Monday.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Dana Bash presses Rep. Ilhan Omar on past comments amid fight for committee seat
In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Democratic Rep. Ilan Omar defends her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as Republicans push to oust her in a vote on the House floor.
First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe
Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Trump says he’s ‘more angry’ and ‘more committed’ to White House bid as he breaks his campaign trail hiatus
CNN — Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s “more committed” to winning back the White House than ever before as he hit the campaign trail for the first time since announcing a third presidential bid in November. Appearing in New Hampshire before a second stop...
Exclusive: Protester who survived Iranian regime's brutal crackdown speaks to CNN
Ashkan Morovati is something of a hero for many Iranians. A video emerged in October 2022 showing the Kurdish Iranian boxer bare-chested, surrounded by more than a dozen regime forces as he was trying to fend them off with a knife - then, shots are heard and he falls to his knees. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to Morovati after he survived the unimaginable, brutal crackdown and narrowly escaped the country while severely injured.
Opinion: The awful message of the police tapes
A nation revolted by the beating of Tyre Nichols is struggling to understand why police brutality has persisted against young Black men in the more than three decades since the Rodney King case. Prosecution and revamped police training alone aren't sufficient. As a retired police captain wrote, "Proof of success will come when we never again hear the plaintive cries of a Black man calling for his mother while being brutalized."
'It's painful every single time': PA's first Black congresswoman reacts to Nichols death
On CNN's State of the Union with Dana Bash, Democratic Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, CNN Senior Political Commentator Scott Jennings, CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers and CNN Political Commentator Adam Kinzinger react to the video showing the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols and discuss if this moment will spark any police reform.
An off-the-books mercenary army is gaining power in Putin's Russia
There's a growing rift at the top of the Russian government between Vladimir Putin's official military and the off-the-books mercenary force that has achieved some gains for Russia in Ukraine.
This app lets Silicon Valley workers commiserate about layoffs in secret
In the week before Microsoft publicly announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, thousands of workers at the tech giant who were eager for any information about the looming layoffs joined a professional networking site — not LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, but Blind.
5 things to know for January 31: Ice storm, Covid-19, gun violence, DOJ, TikTok
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
In a CNN exclusive, former Wagner mercenary Andrei Medvedev tells CNN's Anderson Cooper about how the brutality he witnessed led him to defect.
Smerconish: Paul Pelosi's presence of mind
The release of the 9-1-1 call and body cam video of the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi both shuts down all the conspiracy theories, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, and brings admiration for Pelosi's presence of mind.
Ex-publisher of National Enquirer set to meet with prosecutors investigating Trump
David Pecker, the former head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, is expected to meet with Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said, indicating the probe is escalating.
DOJ tells House Judiciary chair it will not hand over most Biden special counsel probe documents until investigation complete
The Justice Department told Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Monday that it will not provide most of the information he requested about the ongoing special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified material until that probe is complete, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
CNN's Fred Pleitgen embeds with Ukrainian drone operators on the front lines of Ukraine's war against Russia - a dangerous role that is crucial in detecting Russian forces' movements.
The bare-chested boxer who became a hero to Iran's protest movement
The video was instantly viral: Cell phone footage from anti-government protests in Iran's Kurdish city of Sanandaj showed a bare-chested man wielding a knife, encircled by about a dozen regime forces armed with guns.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
We start this Tuesday on the ground in Ukraine where tanks are playing a central role in the ongoing war with Russia. And we'll discuss how support from the U.S. and other NATO countries has been celebrated and criticized. Next, we'll travel to the world's largest continuous sand desert to ask if dust storms can be predicted and if technology could be the answer to a problem that costs the Middle East billions each year.
