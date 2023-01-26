ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Exclusive: Protester who survived Iranian regime's brutal crackdown speaks to CNN

Ashkan Morovati is something of a hero for many Iranians. A video emerged in October 2022 showing the Kurdish Iranian boxer bare-chested, surrounded by more than a dozen regime forces as he was trying to fend them off with a knife - then, shots are heard and he falls to his knees. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh speaks to Morovati after he survived the unimaginable, brutal crackdown and narrowly escaped the country while severely injured.
CNN

Opinion: The awful message of the police tapes

A nation revolted by the beating of Tyre Nichols is struggling to understand why police brutality has persisted against young Black men in the more than three decades since the Rodney King case. Prosecution and revamped police training alone aren't sufficient. As a retired police captain wrote, "Proof of success will come when we never again hear the plaintive cries of a Black man calling for his mother while being brutalized."
MEMPHIS, TN
CNN

Smerconish: Paul Pelosi's presence of mind

The release of the 9-1-1 call and body cam video of the attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi both shuts down all the conspiracy theories, says CNN's Michael Smerconish, and brings admiration for Pelosi's presence of mind.
CNN

CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

We start this Tuesday on the ground in Ukraine where tanks are playing a central role in the ongoing war with Russia. And we'll discuss how support from the U.S. and other NATO countries has been celebrated and criticized. Next, we'll travel to the world's largest continuous sand desert to ask if dust storms can be predicted and if technology could be the answer to a problem that costs the Middle East billions each year.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy