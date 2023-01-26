Read full article on original website
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’
MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
In a CNN exclusive, former Wagner mercenary Andrei Medvedev tells CNN's Anderson Cooper about how the brutality he witnessed led him to defect.
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency
President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Former Wagner commander describes brutality and incompetence on the frontline
A former Wagner mercenary says the brutality he witnessed in Ukraine ultimately pushed him to defect, in an exclusive CNN interview on Monday.
An off-the-books mercenary army is gaining power in Putin's Russia
There's a growing rift at the top of the Russian government between Vladimir Putin's official military and the off-the-books mercenary force that has achieved some gains for Russia in Ukraine.
Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system
The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
First on CNN: 2 people who searched Trump properties for classified documents testified before federal grand jury in Mar-a-Lago probe
Two people who found two classified documents in a Florida storage facility for Donald Trump have testified before a federal grand jury in Washington that's looking at the former president's handling of national security records at his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Biden's message to McCarthy ahead of critical White House meeting: Show me your plan
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's position that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are not on the table in exchange for a debt ceiling increase has drawn skepticism from his primary negotiating partner: The White House.
How Nikki Haley went from Trump critic, to supporter, to possible rival
Nikki Haley, former UN Ambassador and former Governor of South Carolina, is expected to announce her bid for president in 2024, which would make her the first Republican to run against former President Donald Trump. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports.
Federal agents interview veteran who alleges George Santos took thousands from dying dog's GoFundMe
Federal law enforcement officials are investigating a US Navy veteran's allegation that Rep. George Santos raised money for a lifesaving surgery for his dying dog only to take off with the money.
The evolution of 'Anthony Devolder' to Congressman George Santos
Andrew Kaczynski, senior editor and founding member of CNN's KFILE team, breaks down the history of George Santos' former aliases.
Inside George Santos' transformation from Anthony Devolder into a political figure
The transformation of George Santos began in 2019, the year he went from Anthony Devolder, just another New Yorker sharing political musings on social media, to a Republican congressional candidate with a compelling fictional resume.
CNN runs a human-written script through an AI-text detection app. See what happens
The powerful AI tool ChatGPT is already raising concerns that the technology could encourage cheating and help pass off a few seconds at the keyboard as hours of research and writing. 22-year-old Princeton University student Edward Tian developed an app called GPTZero for detecting AI-generated text. He joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to explain how it works.
Fact check: Six false claims fully disproven by the newly released Paul Pelosi evidence
The conspiracy theories about the October attack on Paul Pelosi never made sense. And now the public can see that a whole bunch of these false claims have been definitively disproven by audio and video evidence.
Navalny's daughter: Russia is slowly killing my father
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been moved to harsher conditions. His daughter, Dasha, tells Anderson Cooper about his serious health concerns. The CNN Film "Navalny" is available now on CNNgo and HBO Max.
Far from Bakhmut, an intense fight in trenches and minefields
While the world's attention has been focused on the city of Bakhmut as the vortex of the conflict in Ukraine, fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been as relentless elsewhere.
