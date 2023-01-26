ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAGA Radio Host Tells Trump: ‘Nobody Cares’ About Your ‘Grievances’

MAGA-boosting radio host John Fredericks has turned on Donald Trump, telling the former president in no uncertain terms on Tuesday that “nobody cares” about his petty media feuds and “grievances” anymore.Fredericks, a longtime supporter of the twice-impeached ex-president, largely took issue with how Trump has seemingly ignored political issues while focusing his attention on far-fetched lawsuits and complaints about “fake news.” Additionally, Fredericks grumbled about Trump privately backing Ronna McDaniel in her successful re-election bid for Republican National Committee chair.“President Trump is going to do what he wants,” Fredericks declared in a clip first flagged by Raw Story. “I think...
President Joe Biden Awkwardly Grabs Reporter's Hand & Squeezes Under Umbrella When Asked About Decision To End Covid-19 Emergency

President Joe Biden awkwardly grabbed a reporter’s hand this week and squeezed under her umbrella after being asked about his recent decision to end two Covid-19 national emergencies, RadarOnline.com has learned.The somewhat bizarre incident took place on Tuesday afternoon as the 80-year-old president was departing the White House to visit New York City.While leaving the White House and approaching his helicopter, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Kristen Welker questioned Biden about his Monday night decision to draw down two Covid-19 national emergencies by May 11.“What's behind your decision to end the Covid emergency?” she asked.But before answering Welker’s question,...
Insiders reveal their opioid trafficking system

The CNN Film "American Pain" follows Chris and Jeff George, two 27-year-olds who ran the largest opioid pill mill in the US. The documentary premieres on CNN Sunday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.
CNN runs a human-written script through an AI-text detection app. See what happens

The powerful AI tool ChatGPT is already raising concerns that the technology could encourage cheating and help pass off a few seconds at the keyboard as hours of research and writing. 22-year-old Princeton University student Edward Tian developed an app called GPTZero for detecting AI-generated text. He joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to explain how it works.
Navalny's daughter: Russia is slowly killing my father

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been moved to harsher conditions. His daughter, Dasha, tells Anderson Cooper about his serious health concerns. The CNN Film "Navalny" is available now on CNNgo and HBO Max.
