76ers' Joel Embiid misses out on the Eastern Conference starting team for the All-Star Game

This year's NBA All-Star Game has Joel Embiid as the biggest name missing out in the Eastern Conference team's starting line-up due to an odd rule in the voting process.

Giannis Antetokounmpo , Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Embiid all knew well ahead of tonight's revelations of both conferences' starting line-ups that they were not going to feature on the court together in Salt Lake City, Utah, on February 9 due to the the league determining what position each player plays on the ballot.

The NBA gets to determine that the annual All-Star Game needs to have two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference, meaning only one center, and two forwards can feature from tip-off.

Giannis, who received his seventh All-Star nomination and LeBron James, of the LA Lakers, were announced as the two captains for the game, respectively for the East and the West.

James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record . 'The King' was announced as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the four-time NBA champion star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history.

This is the sixth year the NBA has used the captain format for the All-Star Game; James has been a captain every time and has never lost, taking a 5-0 record into this year. Antetokounmpo is a captain for the third time, after also earning that right in 2019 and 2020.

In a new twist to the format James and Antetokounmpo will pick their final teams shortly before the game in Salt Lake City but they're unlikely to change from today's starters.

It's highly unlikely Embiid gets selected to start although there's a small possibility he could if injury occurs to Durant and Tatum.

The other six starters that Giannis and James will be choosing from - other than Tatum and Durant - barring any changes because of injury beforehand, are: Denver's two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic of Dallas, Golden State's Stephen Curry, Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans' Zion Williamson.

Starters were selected by a combination of three different votes: fan balloting counted for 50 percent, media balloting was worth 25 percent and voting by the NBA's players made up the final 25 percent.

The reserves, which are chosen by votes from the league's coaches, will be announced February 2. Among the players certain to merit strong consideration: Portland's Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston's Jaylen Brown, Memphis' Ja Morant and Miami's Bam Adebayo.

James is 157 points away from Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring total of 38,387 points. At his current average of 29.9 points per game, James will need just over five games to break the record - and, if he doesn't miss any games in the interim, would be on pace to pass Abdul-Jabbar in a February 7 home game against Oklahoma City. Tickets for upcoming Lakers games are beginning to soar in price .

And that means the All-Star weekend, if James passes the record beforehand, could be a celebration of him breaking a record that Abdul-Jabbar has held for nearly 40 years.

'Calculating out when it might happen, it seems at this point it's likely to happen before our All-Star break,' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last week in Paris. 'If it were to happen before our All-Star break, it seems like the All-Star Game this year, which is in Salt Lake City, may be the perfect opportunity to honor him.'

James is now tied with Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections, and if James plays in Salt Lake City he will become the first player in NBA history to actually appear in 19 All-Star games. Abdul-Jabbar was selected to the 1973 game but did not play.

That'll be just another entry on a long list of All-Star records for James. He's the first player to be selected to 19 consecutive All-Star games - until Thursday, he shared that record with 18-time-selection Kobe Bryant, the Lakers legend who died January 26, 2020, exactly three years to the date from Thursday.

If he starts, it'll be James' 19th time doing so, four more than Bryant. The 19 starts in a row extends another All-Star record; Bob Cousy has the second-longest such streak, having started 13 straight. James also is the career All-Star leader in minutes, points, field goals made and field goals attempted.