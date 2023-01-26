Read full article on original website
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
CBS 58
Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin
SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. The City of Milwaukee has declared a snow emergency for this evening into Monday morning. No parking will be allowed on the main streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. On...
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers have already moved into the Badger State Friday morning
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
milwaukeemag.com
11 Questions for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s CEO
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is set to enter the booming sports gambling business and will, over the coming months, construct a sleek sportsbook on its sprawling Menomonee Valley property to serve bettors looking to wager on the action. “It’ll be the full package. The vibe will be one where you...
CBS 58
Drivers react to snowfall in Racine Co., hazardous conditions
CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snow fell in Racine County for hours on Saturday, leaving behind hazardous conditions for many drivers in the area. In Caledonia, off I-94, drivers at the Pilot Travel Center spoke with CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White about the conditions they were seeing on the road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzerias made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
CD DVD GAME Warehouse closes in Kenosha: 'New ones don’t open up'
Since 1996, when it was called back then 'CD Warehouse', Candy said she had countless conversations with customers about everything from country music to rock.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
fox32chicago.com
Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
milwaukeemag.com
4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s
Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
