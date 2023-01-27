Read full article on original website
Girls 7th Grade Basketball falls to Stanton Middle School-Kent 47 – 17
Home court advantage did not come into play as the 7th grade Lady Bears hosted the Rough Riders of Kent’s Stanton Middle School on Tuesday, January 31st in the girls final home game of the season. Kent came out strong and powerful, dominating North Royalton in an unfortunate lopsided battle. The first points in the 1st quarter came off of Briley Poplyk and Alanna Pay, assisted by Alia Mustafa and Sofia Ciric. The second quarter had the girls down by 10 after baskets by Natalie Wilson and Ella Wise and they went into the locker room for halftime down 9-19.
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Fairview Park 30 – 23
The Lady Bears JV basketball team got back on the winning track with a 30-23 victory over the Fairview Warriors on January 30. The Bears trailed 17-14 at the half but came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 12 points while their aggressive defense held the Warriors scoreless in the quarter.
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball falls to Stow-Munroe Falls 40 – 33
JV Bears Boys Basketball Team fell to the Bulldogs 33-40 Saturday, January 28th at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. The Bears put up a solid 11 points in the first quarter with threes by Gambino, Escano and Ghobrial and a bucket by Kandola. North Royalton Basketball started off the second period of play only trailing by only 2. The Bulldogs went on a 15-10 run in the second period. Despite offensive contributors Gambino (4), Escano (4), and Ghobrial (2), North Royalton went to halftime 21-28 trailing by seven. In the third period the Bears defense tightened the Bulldogs offensive leash, allowing them to only score 4 points. Escano contributed 5 and Ghobrial 3, making it a 3 point game heading into the final period of play. North Royalton played tough, however the Bulldogs outscored them 8-4 (Gambino and Kandola 2 each) in the fourth period. The Bears lost 33-40 and their record is now 8-6.
Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats Barberton Middle School – 7th Boys Basketball 41 – 26
Final Score 7th Grade Boys Basketball vs. Barberton 1/26. The Bears win puts them at 12-2 on the season. They will finish their regular season at Stanton Middle School – Kent on Tuesday.
Senior Spotlight – Nate Sawyer
Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Nate Sawyer of the Boys Varsity Basketball Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Nate and his life on and off the court.
