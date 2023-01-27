JV Bears Boys Basketball Team fell to the Bulldogs 33-40 Saturday, January 28th at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. The Bears put up a solid 11 points in the first quarter with threes by Gambino, Escano and Ghobrial and a bucket by Kandola. North Royalton Basketball started off the second period of play only trailing by only 2. The Bulldogs went on a 15-10 run in the second period. Despite offensive contributors Gambino (4), Escano (4), and Ghobrial (2), North Royalton went to halftime 21-28 trailing by seven. In the third period the Bears defense tightened the Bulldogs offensive leash, allowing them to only score 4 points. Escano contributed 5 and Ghobrial 3, making it a 3 point game heading into the final period of play. North Royalton played tough, however the Bulldogs outscored them 8-4 (Gambino and Kandola 2 each) in the fourth period. The Bears lost 33-40 and their record is now 8-6.

STOW, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO