Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail.

According to records obtained by Action News Jax, Fucci had gotten into several fights and threatened to kill corrections officers, inmates and their families.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In the first instance reported in the documents listed on December 25, 2021, a corrections officer reportedly witnessed Fucci strike another inmate — with the other inmate punching back multiple times. Police reported that the other inmate was tased and Fucci informed JSO he was being bullied for his commissary items. When asked why he did not inform officers, Fucci said “I ain’t no snitch.”

The report stated that no officers were injured in the fight.

After the fight, the report stated that Fucci was placed in solitary confinement.

A secondary report filed on January 25, 2022, noted multiple threats that Fucci reportedly made while in jail, mentioning a fight that took place on Christmas Day in 2021.

The report read that Fucci had “been relentless in his threats” against two inmates.

One inmate informed police that, “Fucci been saying he gonna stab me up when he gets back to GP. He be telling everyone in the dorm that when he get out, he gonna find my people and stab them and take pictures. He go around saying we all p**** because most of us in here for shooting someone and killing them. He says he real he stabs a b**** face to face and take, they life, it’s like he get high off it or something.”

According to the report, further investigation reportedly Fucci made several threats against staff members and other inmates, including when an inmate told an officer that Fucci threatened someone, stating that, “When he gets out of the box, he’s going to stab him up.”

An incident reported on January 20, 2022 noted that Fucci was found extorting commissary items from an inmate “by using fear.” When officers attempted to remove the items that Fucci obtained through extortion, the report stated that “he (Fucci) became highly agitated and made threats against the officers’ lives that were getting the commissary items back for the other inmates.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The report also added that several officers stated that, “Inmate Fucci made threats to kill our families while beating on his cell door in a loud vicious manner.”

Due to all the above-alleged incidents, inmate Fucci was relocated to an isolation cell per administration for the safety of inmates, officers, himself and property.

On October 5, 2022, an additional report stated how corrections officers found “an excess of books and magazines” located inside Fucci’s cell during a routine shakedown. Fucci reportedly refused to have officers remove the items, causing him to be both pepper-sprayed and later placed in a restraint chair.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Fucci is accused of murdering his 13-year-old classmate, Tristyn Bailey on Mother’s Day in 2021 in St. Johns County. Investigators said he stabbed Bailey more than 100 times in Durbin Crossing, less than a half-mile from Fucci’s house in the neighborhood where they both lived. He was arrested in the early morning of the following day.

Fucci is charged as an adult with first-degree premeditated murder, a capital felony punishable by life or death.

Jury selection is set to start on Feb. 6.