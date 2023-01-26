ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 61

Cogito
3d ago

The way to curtail the rising hooliganism in high school and college sports is for recruiters to give character and personality as much consideration as physical talent.

Reply(1)
31
Guest
2d ago

It’s born and bred into them . Not sure why but it’s the truth . No self regulation , everything turns in shouting hitting etc . It’s sad sad sad .

Reply(2)
14
Thomas Clifford
1d ago

It should be a forfeit for both teams. This behavior can not be allowed. They need to understand that actions have consequences.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Buckeye woman one of three killed in Los Angeles neighborhood shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP & CBS News) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a multimillion-dollar short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday, police said. Destiny Sims was a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cougar studied by biologists found dead on LA-area freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California mountain lion studied by the National Park Service was killed after a likely vehicle strike earlier this month on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, officials said. The radio-collared cougar known as P-81 was found dead along the route near Point Mugu on Jan. 22, the park service said on Twitter. A necropsy will confirm the 4-year-old male died as a result of being hit by a car. The park service says at least 34 mountain lions have been killed by vehicles since 2002 within its study area, which includes the Santa Monica Mountains, Simi Hills and Verdugo mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
livability.com

Coming Soon to the Victor Valley: Trains, Parks and Fans

Future developments in Victorville and the region include high-speed rail service, new and improved parks, and a college stadium/convention center. The Victor Valley is experiencing a wave of growth and investment driven by new businesses, new developments and new residents. Not surprising, since the region offers lower land costs and an abundance of space for development. Major new developments are taking shape in the region’s four main communities – Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville.
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
foxla.com

Winter storm brings more rain, snow to Southern California

LOS ANGELES - Southern California residents braced for more winter weather as scattered rain and mountain snow moved into the region. According to the National Weather Service, no flooding concerns were anticipated since about only a half-inch or less of precipitation was expected. However, hazardous conditions were expected in the mountain communities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass

Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the  Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.  
SANTA ANA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Chief on Tyre Nichols Video Release

Newly appointed Pasadena Chief of Police reaction after watching the video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year old man who died after a traffic stop by the SCORPION unit of Memphis police. Following the events in Memphis and upon viewing the video footage, I am compelled to...
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy