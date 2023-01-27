ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Please Do Not Let This Killer Walk Free’; Local Family Pleads For Justice After Killing Of Beloved Daughter

By Samantha Gilstrap
wccbcharlotte.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Tremaine Mcleod
5d ago

I'm sorry but our system is so flawed!! She was driving impaired and recklessly and killed this young baby. You mean to tell me all she gets is probation? She even had the nerve to set up a Go Fund Me and used her victim's car on that page??? Jesus help us! She should have at a minimum been given 7 years with 5 years probation after that. During that probation she shouldn't be allowed to touch a sip of alcohol. Prayers for the family!

Timothy Jett
5d ago

wow,this shows how flawed our system is!and for her to use the victims car in a go fund me page to get help and pity from the community is messed up!the fact that she showed know pity for the one that she killed or her mother is a big sign that she didn't care what she did!probation?again,it's wow,but not surprising our judicial system let murders off easy too!probation will NOT teach this woman a lesson and whether she says she was sorry,she didn't mean sorry!she had a go fund me,using this young woman's car to collect money and wasn't even hurt period!this is sad,just shows how soft our judicial system is!might as well not have a judicial system in some senses!she killed a person with her negligence!that young woman will never accomplish any of her dreams EVER again,while this woman gets probation?#GTFOH i'd like to really know the judges reasoning on this case and verdict,No Way someone is only supposed to get a suspended sentence with basically no probation when a life is taken!

ABA Journal

Judge orders defendant to tell truth on social media after she blamed victim for car crash

A judge has ordered a North Carolina woman to correct the record and take responsibility online for a car crash that killed the other driver. Judge Lou Trosch of the 26th Judicial District in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, sentenced the woman, Breeana McClain of Charlotte, North Carolina, to probation without a driver’s license and imposed a suspended sentence last week, along with the extra conditions. She had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and had already spent 51 days in jail.
