‘Please Do Not Let This Killer Walk Free’; Local Family Pleads For Justice After Killing Of Beloved Daughter

A judge has ordered a North Carolina woman to correct the record and take responsibility online for a car crash that killed the other driver. Judge Lou Trosch of the 26th Judicial District in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, sentenced the woman, Breeana McClain of Charlotte, North Carolina, to probation without a driver’s license and imposed a suspended sentence last week, along with the extra conditions. She had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and had already spent 51 days in jail.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO