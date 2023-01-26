Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
Shaq sends brutal message to Kevin Durant
NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant are some of the best basketball players in the history of the sport. They are also two of the sport’s most prolific Twitter users, so sparks were bound to fly if the two ever came into conflict.
Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off
Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
NBA refs blasted after clear missed LeBron James foul
The fourth quarter of Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics ended in controversy when LeBron James drove to the basket in a tie game. Normally, one may read that and think that LeBron benefited from a questionable foul call. More often than not, that would probably be the correct interpretation. This time, though, it was the exact opposite.
Former five-star QB makes big transfer move
A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found himself in an embarrassing situation in Dallas early Sunday morning. According to reports, the Bulldogs QB was arrested for public intoxication. Police officers were dispatched after reports of a man banging on doors. That’s where they found Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated,” arresting him...
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Bengals player apologizes after locker room incident
The 2023 AFC Championship Game ended in brutality for the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Joseph Ossai tagged Patrick Mahomes a bit too late on a play late in the game. Referees hit Ossai with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which gave the Kansas City Chiefs ample opportunity to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl. The futile loss was met with harsh reaction from one of Ossai’s teammates. But on Monday, that teammate reneged that outburst.
Nick Saban turned down 2 players who wanted huge NIL deals
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been a fan of NIL deals being made before a player even makes it to campus. So, it shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that Saban was against giving two players huge NIL deals to play for him. Saban spoke at a...
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
Mahomes Adjusts the Belt, the Blame Game, and a Look Ahead to the Super Bowl With Daryl Johnston
Russillo does a Tales From the Couch-style recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, including the mysterious “extra third down” play, Chris Jones’s impact, undue criticism on referees, and more (0:29). Then Ryen is joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston to discuss how Patrick Mahomes adjusted to losing his top WRs vs. the Bengals, the underrated Cincinnati defense, Joseph Ossai’s hit on Mahomes, whether we learned anything from 49ers-Eagles, a look ahead to Super Bowl 57, and more (18:35). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:01).
Kansas City Chiefs’ social media account fires back at Cincinnati Bengals
There was plenty of trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to the AFC Championship game this past Sunday. Much of that trash talk revolved around Cincinnati’s “Burrowhead” and “they gotta play us” comments that were all over social media last week.
Former exec pitches rule change after NFC Championship Game
Aside from a nice touchdown run from Christian McCaffrey to temporarily tie things, nothing went right for the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The most notable wrongdoing for San Francisco occurred at the quarterback position. Brock Purdy, the team’s third starter of the season, left with an arm injury and was replaced by Josh Johnson. Johnson later suffered a concussion protocol, leading to Purdy’s return, though he barely passed.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife
The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City. Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game. She's wearing quite the outfit. "Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face ...
Frustrated fan leaves clear message about NBA load management
Fans who bought tickets for Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, thinking that it would be a matchup of all-time legends Kevin Durant and LeBron James were sorely disappointed. Durant, who last played on January 8, remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. His absence in...
