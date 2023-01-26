ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick Mahomes with Baby Bronze and Daughter Sterling: Photos

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shares son Bronze, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months Brittany Mahomes is back on the sidelines — with both babies in tow! The mom of two took on Arrowhead Stadium with son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 5 weeks, and daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, to cheer on Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Sunday. "New Year, same crew, still winning💯 #chiefskingdom," she captioned the Instagram carousel, which showed her posing around the stadium with her two kids. For the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Brittany Matthews drools over Patrick Mahomes’ game-day look before AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes can thank wife Brittany Matthews for always looking sharp on Sundays. Leading up to Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes, 27, as he made his way to Arrowhead Stadium. “If you’re wondering, yes I dress him every game day, and he is always icey [sic] yes,” the 27-year-old Matthews posted alongside a photo of Mahomes, in addition to drooling and smiley face emojis. The Mahomes post, which was originally shared on the Chiefs’ Instagram account, featured the quarterback sporting a light-color jacket over...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Shaq sends brutal message to Kevin Durant

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant are some of the best basketball players in the history of the sport. They are also two of the sport’s most prolific Twitter users, so sparks were bound to fly if the two ever came into conflict.
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off

Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

NBA refs blasted after clear missed LeBron James foul

The fourth quarter of Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics ended in controversy when LeBron James drove to the basket in a tie game. Normally, one may read that and think that LeBron benefited from a questionable foul call. More often than not, that would probably be the correct interpretation. This time, though, it was the exact opposite.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Former five-star QB makes big transfer move

A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett found himself in an embarrassing situation in Dallas early Sunday morning. According to reports, the Bulldogs QB was arrested for public intoxication. Police officers were dispatched after reports of a man banging on doors. That’s where they found Bennett and “determined he was intoxicated,” arresting him...
DALLAS, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate

Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Bengals player apologizes after locker room incident

The 2023 AFC Championship Game ended in brutality for the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Joseph Ossai tagged Patrick Mahomes a bit too late on a play late in the game. Referees hit Ossai with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which gave the Kansas City Chiefs ample opportunity to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl. The futile loss was met with harsh reaction from one of Ossai’s teammates. But on Monday, that teammate reneged that outburst.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Ringer

Mahomes Adjusts the Belt, the Blame Game, and a Look Ahead to the Super Bowl With Daryl Johnston

‌Russillo does a Tales From the Couch-style recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, including the mysterious “extra third down” play, Chris Jones’s impact, undue criticism on referees, and more (0:29). Then Ryen is joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston to discuss how Patrick Mahomes adjusted to losing his top WRs vs. the Bengals, the underrated Cincinnati defense, Joseph Ossai’s hit on Mahomes, whether we learned anything from 49ers-Eagles, a look ahead to Super Bowl 57, and more (18:35). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:01).
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Former exec pitches rule change after NFC Championship Game

Aside from a nice touchdown run from Christian McCaffrey to temporarily tie things, nothing went right for the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The most notable wrongdoing for San Francisco occurred at the quarterback position. Brock Purdy, the team’s third starter of the season, left with an arm injury and was replaced by Josh Johnson. Johnson later suffered a concussion protocol, leading to Purdy’s return, though he barely passed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Zac Taylor's Wife

The wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is going viral in Kansas City. Sarah Taylor, the wife of the Bengals head coach, is trending on social media during the AFC Championship Game. She's wearing quite the outfit. "Sarah Taylor’s AFC Championship fit. — Yes, that is her husband’s face ...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Frustrated fan leaves clear message about NBA load management

Fans who bought tickets for Monday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, thinking that it would be a matchup of all-time legends Kevin Durant and LeBron James were sorely disappointed. Durant, who last played on January 8, remains sidelined with an MCL sprain. His absence in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

