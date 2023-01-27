Who will man the sidelines as head coach of the Denver Broncos when the 2023 season begins? According to one insider, if Denver has its way, it will be a well-known name. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com was on The KOA Sports Zoo on Monday, speaking about the Broncos coaching search. He said (per Zac Stevens, thednvr.com) that “Denver does appear to be focused on a big, big, big candidate. So maybe that’s taken a little more time, regardless of the head start (they) had.”

