Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
NFL insider makes big Lamar Jackson contract prediction
Lamar Jackson and his second contract will be one of the biggest storylines of the NFL off-season. Whether the Baltimore Ravens extend, tag, or let the 2020 NFL MVP walk will be one of the most consequential decisions of the year and perhaps the future as well. One NFL insider said he believes the team will end up tagging Jackson.
Insider reveals surprising Derek Carr update
It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.
Huge Joe Burrow contract update revealed
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow emerged in 2022 as one of the league’s best quarterbacks. The great play pays a heavy price, usually one that lands in the favor of the player. So Burrow, drafted in 2020, may already be on his way to his second contract, according to head coach Zac Taylor.
Former five-star QB makes big transfer move
A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
Bengals player apologizes after locker room incident
The 2023 AFC Championship Game ended in brutality for the Cincinnati Bengals. Linebacker Joseph Ossai tagged Patrick Mahomes a bit too late on a play late in the game. Referees hit Ossai with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which gave the Kansas City Chiefs ample opportunity to clinch a berth in the Super Bowl. The futile loss was met with harsh reaction from one of Ossai’s teammates. But on Monday, that teammate reneged that outburst.
Latest Broncos report has NFL fans intrigued, confused
Who will man the sidelines as head coach of the Denver Broncos when the 2023 season begins? According to one insider, if Denver has its way, it will be a well-known name. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com was on The KOA Sports Zoo on Monday, speaking about the Broncos coaching search. He said (per Zac Stevens, thednvr.com) that “Denver does appear to be focused on a big, big, big candidate. So maybe that’s taken a little more time, regardless of the head start (they) had.”
Alabama offensive coordinator target makes big decision
Alabama and head coach Nick Saban has been looking to fill a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s offensive coaching staff following Bill O’Brien’s departure to the NFL. Alabama quickly turned its attention to Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who traveled to Tuscaloosa on Monday to interview for the same spot on Saban’s staff. This according to Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times. While Grubb was offered the Tide job, he will remain with the Huskies, Vorel reported. He added that money was not a factor in his decision.
NFL world reacts to terrible 49ers news
When it rains, it pours. The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in unceremonious fashion on Sunday. Their NFC Championship hopes were dashed almost as soon it began. All four quarterbacks they had on their roster this year sustained serious injuries. That includes sensation Brock Purdy, who sustained a serious elbow injury in Sunday’s brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Draft experts weigh in after Stetson Bennett arrest
On Sunday morning, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication. The 25-year-old quarterback, expected to be a Day 2 or 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, may have seen his stock drop further, according to some experts. Bennett was supposed to be in Dallas working out for...
Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni
Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
Dan Orlovsky credits defensive tackle for Chiefs win
Patrick Mahomes is getting a lot of the credit for helping the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC — and doing so on one leg. Rightfully so. Though, it’s not that simple. The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and even though former quarterback and current ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is an offensive guy, he’s backing Chris Jones as the reason Kansas City is heading to Arizona for the Super Bowl.
Colin Cowherd reacts to major NFL conspiracy
The NFL faces the same conspiracy theory every year around the end of the playoffs: That these results are fixed, actually. That was never more evident following the ending of the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs‘ AFC Championship Game, which you might see differently depending on your fan or betting allegiances.
New, massive Vic Fangio update revealed
Sunday delivered massive news for the Miami Dolphins. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins struck a deal with Vic Fangio to be the team’s next defensive coordinator. But on Monday morning, a huge update was revealed in what could become an ongoing saga. As it turns...
Aaron Rodgers addresses his future, trade rumors
It’s that time of the week again. During his weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed his future. Whether it’ll be with the team he’s spent his entire career with or not, remains to be seen. “It’s going to be...
Giants exec admits huge mistake in Carlos Correa saga
The Carlos Correa saga enveloped much of the MLB off-season. The multi-time All-Star shortstop and former World Series Champion drew interest from a variety of suitors. It appeared the San Francisco Giants were all but set to sign the former No. 1 overall pick. But a physical result scared the team off Correa, who later signed back with the Minnesota Twins.
