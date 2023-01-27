Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Former five-star QB makes big transfer move
A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
Yardbarker
thecomeback.com
Alabama offensive coordinator target makes big decision
Alabama and head coach Nick Saban has been looking to fill a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s offensive coaching staff following Bill O’Brien’s departure to the NFL. Alabama quickly turned its attention to Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who traveled to Tuscaloosa on Monday to interview for the same spot on Saban’s staff. This according to Mike Vorel of The Seattle Times. While Grubb was offered the Tide job, he will remain with the Huskies, Vorel reported. He added that money was not a factor in his decision.
WUSA
#1 High School football recruit in the Nation commits to South Carolina
WE HAVE THE #1 PLAYER EVERY COLLEGE TEAM WANTS.... DC NATIVE AND ARCHBISHOP CARROLL STAR - NYCK HARBOR.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
thecomeback.com
NFL insider makes big Lamar Jackson contract prediction
Lamar Jackson and his second contract will be one of the biggest storylines of the NFL off-season. Whether the Baltimore Ravens extend, tag, or let the 2020 NFL MVP walk will be one of the most consequential decisions of the year and perhaps the future as well. One NFL insider said he believes the team will end up tagging Jackson.
thecomeback.com
Huge Joe Burrow contract update revealed
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow emerged in 2022 as one of the league’s best quarterbacks. The great play pays a heavy price, usually one that lands in the favor of the player. So Burrow, drafted in 2020, may already be on his way to his second contract, according to head coach Zac Taylor.
thecomeback.com
Insider reveals surprising Derek Carr update
It’s been clear for several weeks that the Derek Carr era is over in Vegas as the Las Vegas Raiders. Last month, reports surfaced that the team is reportedly intending to trade the veteran quarterback and Carr even sent a very heartfelt goodbye to the fanbase before sending a cryptic tweet revealing some potential bad blood behind the scenes. And now, it looks like the ordeal has taken another surprising turn.
thecomeback.com
Highly touted freshman All-American makes big transfer move
A Freshman All-American in the transfer portal has found a new home. Former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced Tuesday on social media that he will transfer to Ohio State. Igbinosun appeared in all 13 Rebels games as a freshman in 2022, with 10 starts at cornerback. Voters selected him as a Freshman All-American after he recorded 37 total tackles and five pass breakups last season.
thecomeback.com
NFL Draft experts weigh in after Stetson Bennett arrest
On Sunday morning, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication. The 25-year-old quarterback, expected to be a Day 2 or 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, may have seen his stock drop further, according to some experts. Bennett was supposed to be in Dallas working out for...
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to shocking Pro Bowl selection
The Pro Bowl Games is supposed to bring in the best football players of the year to play in what is now a flag football game, along with dodgeball and such. But with players missing it for the Super Bowl, players being injured, and some players finding ways not to go, it can sometimes be a case of getting anyone they can to fill out the roster instead of getting the best.
thecomeback.com
College basketball referee’s insane schedule goes viral
Texas defeated Baylor 76-71 on Monday in a battle between two of college basketball’s best teams. But coming out of that game, several fans were left buzzing over someone not affiliated with either team — but referee John Higgins. During the game, ESPN posted a graphic of Higgins’...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible 49ers news
When it rains, it pours. The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in unceremonious fashion on Sunday. Their NFC Championship hopes were dashed almost as soon it began. All four quarterbacks they had on their roster this year sustained serious injuries. That includes sensation Brock Purdy, who sustained a serious elbow injury in Sunday’s brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
thecomeback.com
Dan Orlovsky credits defensive tackle for Chiefs win
Patrick Mahomes is getting a lot of the credit for helping the Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC — and doing so on one leg. Rightfully so. Though, it’s not that simple. The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and even though former quarterback and current ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky, is an offensive guy, he’s backing Chris Jones as the reason Kansas City is heading to Arizona for the Super Bowl.
thecomeback.com
Latest Broncos report has NFL fans intrigued, confused
Who will man the sidelines as head coach of the Denver Broncos when the 2023 season begins? According to one insider, if Denver has its way, it will be a well-known name. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com was on The KOA Sports Zoo on Monday, speaking about the Broncos coaching search. He said (per Zac Stevens, thednvr.com) that “Denver does appear to be focused on a big, big, big candidate. So maybe that’s taken a little more time, regardless of the head start (they) had.”
247Sports
UVA basketball: Tony Bennett breaks down Syracuse win, discusses strength of ACC, Virginia Tech matchup
Virginia and coach Tony Bennett improved its win streak to seven Monday with a hard-fought 67-62 road win over Syracuse, the Cavaliers' fifth-straight win at JMA Wireless Dome. With the win, Virginia improved to 17-3 overall and moved a full game ahead of Pittsburgh for solo second in the ACC (9-2) behind Clemson (10-1).
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni
Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
Kayvon Thibodeaux disrespects 49ers legend via Twitter
Kayvon Thibodeaux was tweeting up a storm during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night, and he ended up crossing a San Francisco 49ers legend. Thibodeaux just completed his rookie season for the New York Giants. The No. 5 overall pick’s Giants got steamrolled 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs by the Eagles.... The post Kayvon Thibodeaux disrespects 49ers legend via Twitter appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
CBB world reacts to huge Xavier news
The Xavier Musketeers suffered a massive blow on Tuesday. Xavier, the No. 16 team in the AP Top 25 poll this week, learned they would be without a key contributor for at least a month, as Zach Freemantle sustained a serious left foot injury. CBS Sports college basketball insider Matt...
