Trial postponed for former JEA CEO, CFO federally indicted on conspiracy and wire fraud charges

A judge set a new trial date for two former JEA executives facing federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Ryan Wannemacher and Aaron Zahn were indicted last year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The trial is now set for October; it was originally scheduled for May.

Zahn and Wannemacher could both face up to 25 years in federal prison for allegedly coming up with a plan to make millions in payouts if JEA, Jacksonville’s municipal electric and water utility company, were sold to a private buyer.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]