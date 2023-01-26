Trial postponed for former JEA CEO, CFO federally indicted on conspiracy and wire fraud charges
A judge set a new trial date for two former JEA executives facing federal conspiracy and wire fraud charges.
Ryan Wannemacher and Aaron Zahn were indicted last year.
The trial is now set for October; it was originally scheduled for May.
Zahn and Wannemacher could both face up to 25 years in federal prison for allegedly coming up with a plan to make millions in payouts if JEA, Jacksonville’s municipal electric and water utility company, were sold to a private buyer.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
