In India, the opposition Congress Party just concluded a five-month cross-country march in Kashmir. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, or Unite India March, was aimed at breathing new life into India's main opposition party. The march was led by 52-year-old Congress party leader, and scion of the influential Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi. "The aim is to stand against an ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of the country," he said, referring to PM Narendra Modi's BJP party. For more on the march and India's current political landscape, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Shama Mohamed, Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, who also took part in the march, the largest opposition gathering in India's Muslim-majority state.

1 DAY AGO