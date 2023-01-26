Read full article on original website
France 24
Pope's Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church's future
Pope Francis is on his way to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The last time a Pontiff visited the DRC was back 1985, when the country was still known as Zaire. Reconcilation will be one of the big themes of this visit as well as the role of the Catholic church. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Kinshasa Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula reports.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
An 8-year-old diamond heiress from India gives up her $61 million fortune to live in poverty as a "monk"
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi from India was born to a life of luxury and a family of wealthy diamond merchants with a fortune of about $61 million. Devanshi was an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewelry business located in Surat, the diamond capital of India.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
France 24
Raising French retirement age to 64 is 'non-negotiable', says PM Borne as strikes loom
France's prime minister on Sunday ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests against the contested reform. An increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from the current 62 is part of a flagship reform package pushed...
France 24
South Africa: Judge in Zuma graft trial recuses himself
The judge presiding over former South African president, Jacob Zuma 's corruption trial has recused himself to avoid any risk of compromising the perception of justice. Zuma faces 16 counts of fraud graft and racketteering over an arms contract sealed during his vice presidency in 1999. FRANCE 24's correspondent in South Africa Nadine Theron has more.
France 24
South Africa electricity crisis: Govt considers national state of disaster
South Africa is in the midst of an energy crisis and now the deeply indebted state power supplier Eskom is racing to try and recoup some of the phenomenal losses it's facing due to the sheer number of customers who have not been paying thier bills. In Johannesburg, city officials are now raiding homes and literally cutting people off from the grid. FRANCE 24's correspondents Caroline Dumay, Nadine Theron and Stefan Carstens report.
France 24
Hong Kong's last democrats: Activists fight for freedom despite Beijing's crackdown
What's left of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement? Since the implementation of the 2020 National Security law, police have been arresting anti-regime activists en masse. Most are now in prison or in exile. Authorities dissuade and crack down on all forms of protest. But discreetly, some activists are determined to make their voices heard despite the risks. Our correspondents Lou Kisiela and Antoine Morel went to meet the last pro-democracy activists left in Hong Kong.
France 24
Head of Minusma speaks to France 24: Mali mission currently unsustainable says representative
Germany's said that it could pull its troops out of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali early. Germany's has about 1,100 troops as part of a 17,500 strong UN mission that's supposed to be helping combat a jihadist insurgency in Mali. But a recent UN review's warned that restrictions brought in by Mali's transitional leaders are exposing peacekeepers to unnecessary risk. France 24's Jessica Lemasurier caught up with the head of the mission, El Ghassine Wane, whilst he was in New York to find out what's on the cards.
France 24
Pope Francis to spotlight conflicts ‘world has tired of’ on trip to DR Congo, South Sudan
Pope Francis arrived in Kinshasa on Tuesday for a six-day visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, two fragile African nations where protracted conflicts have displaced millions of civilians, sowing death, hunger and despair. The trip – his fifth to Africa – takes the 86-year-old pope...
France 24
Middle East escalation: What next after Iran blames Israel for drone strike?
As any diplomat will tell you, your friends' friends aren’t necessarily your friends. We knew that at the start of the war in Ukraine, when Israel made sure to keep up relations with Russia so it could keep on targeting Moscow ally Syria. Did that all change last Saturday night in Isfahan? Israeli drones reportedly targeted a defence facility in Iran's third-largest city.
France 24
India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi concludes 5-month cross-country 'unity march' in Kashmir
In India, the opposition Congress Party just concluded a five-month cross-country march in Kashmir. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, or Unite India March, was aimed at breathing new life into India's main opposition party. The march was led by 52-year-old Congress party leader, and scion of the influential Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi. "The aim is to stand against an ideology that wants to destroy the foundation of the country," he said, referring to PM Narendra Modi's BJP party. For more on the march and India's current political landscape, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Shama Mohamed, Spokesperson for the Indian National Congress, who also took part in the march, the largest opposition gathering in India's Muslim-majority state.
France 24
Poverty, but also rumba and resilience: Five things to know about DR Congo
Pope Francis on Tuesday is expected to land in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa's largest predominantly Catholic country, for a landmark three-day visit. Here are five things to know about this vast nation:. Mineral wealth, dire poverty. The DRC is awash with minerals and precious stones, from gold, diamonds...
France 24
Israel takes measures against 'families of terrorists' after attacks in east Jerusalem
Israel sealed the family home Sunday of a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives. The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families...
France 24
In DR Congo, a stage built for the Pope's visit collapses: 'It's a disgrace'
Pope Francis is expected in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, from January 31 to February 3. But a platform stage where he was supposed to speak collapsed in the Martyrs Stadium on January 30. Repairs were launched the same day, but some Congolese consider this episode a "shame" for their country.
France 24
Egypt's potential mediating role in Mideast tensions
After a brief visit to Egypt, Antony Blinken will travel to the West Bank and Israel where he'll hold conversations with both leaders. US officials say those talks will be largely centered on "de-escalation" all the more challenging as his visit comes after Netanyahu's government announced a series of punitive measures against palestinians. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Cairo Eduard Cousin about Egypt's potential mediating role.
France 24
Israel green groups slam scrapping of tax on disposable tableware
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's month-old government abolished the tax, arguing it had fuelled Israel's cost-of-living crisis and impacted especially ultra-Orthodox communities. The decision was labelled "shameful" by environmental group Zalul which works to protect Israel's seas and rivers from threats including pollution with garbage and harmful microplastics. "The decision is...
France 24
S.Africa not ditching coal 'just like that', Ramaphosa cautions
South Africa, one of the world's largest polluters which generates about 80 percent of its electricity through coal, is in the grip of an energy crisis. It has been blamed on ageing power stations, sabotage and theft of coal and spare parts by organised gangs. Since 2021, the country has...
France 24
UK vows to deport foreign criminals under ‘modern slavery’ overhaul
Britain's government Monday enacted new measures to accelerate the deportation of foreign criminals, clamping down on some who have claimed protection under UK law as purported victims of "modern slavery". It cited the case of one convicted rapist who appealed against a decision by the Home Office (interior ministry) to...
