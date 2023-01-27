Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
WDW News Today
Covered Entryway Erected at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem After Possible Fallen Brick in Universal Studios Florida
A new entryway has been erected outside the entryway to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, presumably to protect guests from falling bricks outside the attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The usual barricades outside of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem have been put away in place of something much sturdier. A large purple...
WDW News Today
‘Please Keep Dry’ and More Theming Added to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Walls at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain is now closed permanently at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Construction walls around the attraction feature references to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some new theming has been added to them. The brown construction walls resemble crates. The large “stamps” already on the walls are...
WDW News Today
Top 10 Characters Chosen for Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Revealed at Disneyland Resort
Taking a page from the former Disney Store, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Disney100 celebration with commemorative Cast Member name tags which allow them to share their favorite character in place of their hometown. And now we have a look into the most popular characters chosen for these special tags!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Part of Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. Sign Covered at Magic Kingdom
Part of the sign for Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom has been covered, suggesting the store may get a new name to match its new theming. The store is the Space Mountain gift shop but is being refurbished to also be the TRON Lightcycle / Run gift shop. It has been closed since August, with the exit of Space Mountain re-routed.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
WDW News Today
Construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Impact Floridian Way Traffic
Construction on the expansion of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will impact traffic on Floridian Way through late summer 2023. The work will begin today and is expected to cause brief and intermittent delays on Floridian Way. The new traffic ramp connecting Floridian Way and World Drive finally opened in...
WDW News Today
Scaffolding and Scrim Covers One End of Future Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
Bello! We’re taking a look at progress on Minion Cafe, which will be part of the renamed Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida. The cafe and Villain-Con Minion Blast are both scheduled to open this summer. Crews have been seemingly expanding what was once the Monsters Cafe building with...
WDW News Today
Refurbishment Planned for Disney’s Vero Beach Resort Pool in Early 2024
Guests planning a trip to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in early 2024 will want to be aware that a refurbishment has been announced for several of the resort’s recreational areas. From January 8, 2024 thru “late March” 2024 the Vero Beach Feature Pool and Pirate’s Plunge Pool Slide...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Casting Call Hints at ‘Hercules’ Musical Coming to Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure
A new casting call posted on the Disney Auditions website suggests a new show may finally be coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. And not just any show — the roles describe almost perfectly line up with “Hercules,” the beloved 1997 Walt Disney Animated Studios film!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Test Seats Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom
Test seats have been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The test seats are in front of a themed backdrop that was installed a few weeks ago on the raised walkway, just a few yards from the entrance to the show building.
WDW News Today
More Characters Added to Chalk Full of Characters at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
More characters have been added to the Chalk Full of Characters scavenger hunt at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 throughout World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Between this Connections Eatery entrance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find a young Groot. He’s growing the...
WDW News Today
Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement
After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
WDW News Today
New Sign for Mickey’s Toontown Closing During Fireworks at Disneyland
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (and the rest of Mickey’s Toontown when it reopens) will close during fireworks at Disneyland. A new sign near the entrance to the land lets guests know when it will be closed. On evenings when the park is open until 11:00 p.m. or...
WDW News Today
More New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Builds Steam in Walt Disney World
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, but guests visiting Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the celebration. New MMRR gear has dropped at Walt Disney World allowing guests the chance to show off the new attraction or celebrate the original at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in style! We found these at the merchandise cart outside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
WDW News Today
Earl of Sandwich to Reopen in Early February at Downtown Disney District
After leaving its permanent home about a year ago, Earl of Sandwich has been missing from the Downtown Disney District, a tentpole of the shopping and dining outlet for many years. Now we know when its temporary location will reopen in the shopping district!. Earl of Sandwich will officially reopen...
WDW News Today
First Universal Studios-Branded Loungefly Bags Featuring Minion and Fluffy Unicorn Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new Loungefly bags inspired by the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchise have arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. These are the first Loungefly bags to be specifically branded with “Universal Studios” instead of the franchise name. Unicorn Cupcake Loungefly Backpack – $90. The...
WDW News Today
D23 Gold Members Invited to Exclusive Shopping Event at Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in California
Keeping in step with the many D23 shopping events we’ve seen the past few months, D23 has announced a new shopping spree event for Gold Members at the Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California!. D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand...
