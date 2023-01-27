ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Part of Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. Sign Covered at Magic Kingdom

Part of the sign for Tomorrowland Light & Power Co. at Magic Kingdom has been covered, suggesting the store may get a new name to match its new theming. The store is the Space Mountain gift shop but is being refurbished to also be the TRON Lightcycle / Run gift shop. It has been closed since August, with the exit of Space Mountain re-routed.
WDW News Today

Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT

On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDW News Today

Construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Impact Floridian Way Traffic

Construction on the expansion of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will impact traffic on Floridian Way through late summer 2023. The work will begin today and is expected to cause brief and intermittent delays on Floridian Way. The new traffic ramp connecting Floridian Way and World Drive finally opened in...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Test Seats Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom

Test seats have been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom. The test seats are in front of a themed backdrop that was installed a few weeks ago on the raised walkway, just a few yards from the entrance to the show building.
WDW News Today

Disneyland All-American College Band Program Restarting After Hiatus Announcement

After hearing from upset fans of the Disneyland All-American College Band, Disney has announced they will restart the program after announcing it would be going on an indefinite hiatus. The hiatus announcement was made on January 27. On January 29, Disneyland announced that a project team had been established to...
WDW News Today

New Sign for Mickey’s Toontown Closing During Fireworks at Disneyland

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway (and the rest of Mickey’s Toontown when it reopens) will close during fireworks at Disneyland. A new sign near the entrance to the land lets guests know when it will be closed. On evenings when the park is open until 11:00 p.m. or...
WDW News Today

More New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Builds Steam in Walt Disney World

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, but guests visiting Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the celebration. New MMRR gear has dropped at Walt Disney World allowing guests the chance to show off the new attraction or celebrate the original at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in style! We found these at the merchandise cart outside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today

First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
WDW News Today

Earl of Sandwich to Reopen in Early February at Downtown Disney District

After leaving its permanent home about a year ago, Earl of Sandwich has been missing from the Downtown Disney District, a tentpole of the shopping and dining outlet for many years. Now we know when its temporary location will reopen in the shopping district!. Earl of Sandwich will officially reopen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy