Home court advantage did not come into play as the 7th grade Lady Bears hosted the Rough Riders of Kent’s Stanton Middle School on Tuesday, January 31st in the girls final home game of the season. Kent came out strong and powerful, dominating North Royalton in an unfortunate lopsided battle. The first points in the 1st quarter came off of Briley Poplyk and Alanna Pay, assisted by Alia Mustafa and Sofia Ciric. The second quarter had the girls down by 10 after baskets by Natalie Wilson and Ella Wise and they went into the locker room for halftime down 9-19.

KENT, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO