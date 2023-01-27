Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
u.today
55% of Ethereum (ETH) Holdings Now on These Two Exchanges: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
'Bitcoin (BTC) Over $100,000,' Hedge Fund Founder Shares His Bullish Take
u.today
Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply
NEWSBTC
Cardano’s (ADA) first native stablecoin will launch next week, Binance (BNB) Moved $346M for the Defunct Exchange Bitzlato, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in massive 500% profits to investors
The cryptocurrency industry is constantly changing and evolving, with new technologies and protocols emerging. In this article, we’ll take a look at three major cryptocurrencies: Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). The latter has taken centre stage as it has become one of the most profitable alternative investments in the market.
dailyhodl.com
Majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Now in Profit After Shiba Inu Rival Rallies 32% This Month: IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics firm shows that the majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are now seeing gains after its strong performance this month. IntoTheBlock reveals that 62% of Dogecoin owners are in the green with 36% nursing losses and 2% breaking even. The top Shiba Inu (SHIB) competitor is witnessing bullish...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Renews Bullish Momentum For ‘$0.001 SHIB’ As Massive Token Burn Expected
Shiba Inu’s choking token supply is about to get a massive cut once the much-awaited Shibarium network launches, a Saturday update by Shibarium’s official Twitter handle “Shibarium Network” has revealed. According to the post, each transaction on Shibarium will burn SHIB. “While on our last post,...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 Bottom Warns Binance Coin and One Ethereum Rival Primed for Pullbacks
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is expressing near-term bearish sentiment for Binance Coin (BNB) and one Ethereum (ETH) competitor. Starting with Binance Coin, the pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 219,100 Twitter followers that the fifth-largest crypto asset by market cap could plummet by about 12% from current levels.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
bitcoinist.com
More than a trillion dollars moved in Litecoin (LTC) network, XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Without Ripple’s Approval, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to go live in February
In recent years, there has been a surge in interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, as more people become aware of their potential benefits. Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently available. Both have a large market capitalization, and are well-established coins with a strong user base. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a newer coin that is quickly gaining popularity over Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). But, what makes Snowfall Protocol different from the rest? Read ahead to find out.
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Pour Capital Into Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate Since July of Last Year: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors are pouring money into Bitcoin (BTC) at rates not seen in the last six months. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investors are pouring money into the digital asset markets after a long dry spell.
u.today
XRP Might Get Squeezed Between These Two Levels, Here's What It Means for Asset
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Litecoin Soars 7.5% to 8-Month High, Bitcoin Stands Above $23K
LTC is among the few altcoins with an impressive price surge over the past 24 hours. Despite failing to overcome $23,500 once again in the past 24 hours, BTC is still slightly in the green today and stands above $23,000. The altcoins are quite calm today, as only Litecoin stands...
