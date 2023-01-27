ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
u.today

55% of Ethereum (ETH) Holdings Now on These Two Exchanges: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

'Bitcoin (BTC) Over $100,000,' Hedge Fund Founder Shares His Bullish Take

u.today

Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply

NEWSBTC

Cardano’s (ADA) first native stablecoin will launch next week, Binance (BNB) Moved $346M for the Defunct Exchange Bitzlato, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in massive 500% profits to investors

The cryptocurrency industry is constantly changing and evolving, with new technologies and protocols emerging. In this article, we’ll take a look at three major cryptocurrencies: Binance (BNB), Cardano (ADA), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). The latter has taken centre stage as it has become one of the most profitable alternative investments in the market.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
bitcoinist.com

More than a trillion dollars moved in Litecoin (LTC) network, XRP Ledger Amendment Goes Live Without Ripple’s Approval, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) to go live in February

In recent years, there has been a surge in interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, as more people become aware of their potential benefits. Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP) are two of the most popular cryptocurrencies currently available. Both have a large market capitalization, and are well-established coins with a strong user base. However, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a newer coin that is quickly gaining popularity over Litecoin (LTC) and Ripple (XRP). But, what makes Snowfall Protocol different from the rest? Read ahead to find out.
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
u.today

XRP Might Get Squeezed Between These Two Levels, Here's What It Means for Asset

cryptopotato.com

Weekend Watch: Litecoin Soars 7.5% to 8-Month High, Bitcoin Stands Above $23K

LTC is among the few altcoins with an impressive price surge over the past 24 hours. Despite failing to overcome $23,500 once again in the past 24 hours, BTC is still slightly in the green today and stands above $23,000. The altcoins are quite calm today, as only Litecoin stands...

