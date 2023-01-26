Steve Wilks snubbed by Carolina Panthers

Steve Wilks was snubbed by the Carolina Panthers after the organization named Frank Reich the newest head coach. Wilks was named the interim head coach of the Panthers last October after the team started 1-4 under Matt Rhule. Steve Wilks instantly turned the culture around, securing several key wins and keeping the Panthers in contention of winning the NFC South. Wilks did all of this while losing several key pieces midseason including star wide receiver Robby Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Wilks attorney spoke out on his outrage on the snub on twitter .

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper,” Attorney Douglas Wigdor wrote.

“There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

Steve Wilks played college football at Appalachian State University in the late 80’s before beginning his coaching career at Savannah State University. He served as the head coach of the Tigers for one season in 1999. He then continued to coach at various NFL clubs, moving up between different assistant and coordinator positions. Wilks earned his first NFL head coaching position with Arizona Cardinals in 2018 where he served one year at the helm.

