Jayson Tatum voted All-Star Game starter

Jayson Tatum is officially an All-Star Game starter. The NBA announced Thursday night that the Celtics forward is one of the five Eastern Conference players who have been voted a starter.

Joining him will be fellow forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant and guards Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell. Tatum and 76ers center Joel Embiid had been neck and neck in voting, but Tatum came out on top in the end.

This will be Tatum's fourth career All-Star appearance, as he has made the team each of the previous three seasons as well.

Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown will surely be joining Tatum at the All-Star Game as a reserve, but he couldn't beat out Irving or Mitchell at the guard position.

In the Western Conference, the five players voted in as starters were Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson.

Antetokounmpo and James will serve as captains for the game as the top vote-getters. They will pick their rosters for the game in a draft that will take place just before the game itself on Feb. 19. This is the sixth year that the NBA has featured a player draft for the game rather than using the traditional East vs. West format.