ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Stillwater authorities arrest man accused of assault after chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department and the Payne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman after he led officers on a chase. SPD said officers responded to an assault with a dangerous weapon call around noon Tuesday. A victim told officers Donald Laver had threatened to kill her, hit her in the head with a pistol and fired into a wall near the victim.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy