Read full article on original website
Related
kstk.org
Facing larger visitor seasons, Wrangell moves to bolster public bathrooms
After hours-long tours up the Stikine River or down to the Anan Wildlife Observatory, visitors to Wrangell often step off the jet boat and ask: “Where’s the nearest toilet?” With a projected increase in visitors this year, Wrangell is working to boost its seasonal bathroom offerings. This...
kstk.org
‘Hungry, frustrated and unheard’: With food stamp backlog, Alaska mom struggles to feed son
The last time Palmer resident Jessica Clayton received food stamps to help feed her and her 10-year-old son was Nov. 1. Clayton said Monday she’s feeling “hungry, frustrated and unheard, like I don’t matter, like my kid doesn’t matter.”. She’s been getting by with the help...
Comments / 0