Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Chatting With The Chancellor

The beginning of the 2023 Spring semester has already been action-packed, with notable guest speakers visiting campus, new student spaces opening, and exciting new programs launching. I sat down with Chancellor Steven Angle to get his thoughts on all things UTC and a sneak peek into the rest of the semester.
IGNITE: A UTC Program for Positive Change

The IGNITE program provides first-semester Freshmen with the opportunity to learn and grow through experiential learning as an employee with UTC Campus Recreation. Combining on-campus employment opportunities with career development sessions, this nine-month program helps students learn skills to prepare them for their future careers, including CPR, conflict resolution, and interview prep, all while receiving on-the-job training in their employment with UTC Campus Recreation.
Muslim Student Alliance’s Skating Boots Slide Into Fresh Ice

For their debut event of the year, UTC’s Muslim Student Association met off-campus with several friends for a fun trip to a local skating rink Friday night. Despite the troubles of the past semester, members left their sneakers and concerns at the gate. Under soft, suspended lights, MSA members...
