ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Kate Middleton Puts A Spin On The ‘Barbiecore’ Trend For Public Appearance With Prince William

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdXAn_0kSnmcUU00

Kate Middleton stunned in a bright pink winter coat and chic turtleneck this week, giving the ‘ Barbiecore ‘ trend a royal spin! The Princess of Wales , 41, visited the Windsor Foodshare food bank in the heart of Windsor, U.K. with her husband Prince William , 40, and looked effortlessly glamorous in her berry pink long coat and matching sweater.

READ MORE : Kate Middleton Cuts A Stylish Figure In Her First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Hit Shelves—We Want Her Coat!

Princess Kate Glows In Hobbs London Long Coat & Matching Berry Pink Turtleneck

Princess Kate added black, high-waisted trousers and sleek black pointed-toe heels to complete her look. The mom of three dazzled up her wintry ensemble even more with silver earrings and wore her long, light brown tresses down, parted to the side and styled into elegant, loose waves.


The royal family member’s coat and sweater are both from Hobbs London, and she has worn them in the past. While giving back to the community, she and William helped volunteers sort food donations for the day, and aided in getting packages ready for pick up.

At one point, as People Magazine reported William joked that Kate was too chatty with the volunteers. “Excuse me, too much nattering going on over here!” he quipped, instantly making the group laugh.


The couple asked to visit the food bank, the outlet reports, as part of their “ongoing push to highlight the challenges faced by communities during the harsh winter months.”

Inside William & Kate’s Move From Kensington Palace In London To Adelaide Cottage In Windsor

Last year, the duo moved from London’s iconic Kensington Palace to the charming Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, not too far away. Their three children;  Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 also joined them, and reportedly love the new area and atmosphere.


“They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone,” a friend/ insider allegedly told People . “It’s a real little community.”

While other sources apparently dished to the mag that William and Kate will eventually live in the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle itself, for now, they are enjoying how similar their cottage life is to their beloved country retreat, Amner Hall in Norfolk, where the kids and their friends are “in and out of the swimming pool,” the outlet notes.

“George will flop onto the sofa beside his father, while Charlotte makes a beeline for familiar guests,” the site writes. Their life is best described as a “modern royal family doing normal things,” as one close family friend apparently told the magazine.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Kate Middleton Continues to Break Royal Rule

Kate Middleton seems to be making it a habit to break one specific royal rule. According to PEOPLE, Kate wasn't afraid to pose for selfies during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery in Luton on Wednesday. It's previously been reported that the royal family doesn't take selfies with members of the public, but it appears as though they have taken a more relaxed stance on the matter in recent months.
The List

We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts

It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
seventeen.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner

While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
netflixjunkie.com

“Will not forgive and forget ”- Prince William Has Taken The ‘utterly despicable’ Attack on Kate Middleton, Personally, Claims Royal Expert

The ongoing war between Prince Harry and William seems nowhere near a truce. Ever since the Duke of Sussex fixated on the bombshell Docuseries followed by his tell-all memoir, the Prince of Wales has had his head under the saw. There have been countless accusations o the senior members especially, William. However his wife, the Princess Of Wales, Kate Middleton also got a broadside in the memoir. This, as reports say, has turned unacceptable to William.
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?

The world stood witness to the treacherous marital life of Britain’s Prince Charles and late Princess Diana. Although the grand Royal Wedding at the St. Paul Cathedral was no less than a fairytale, it did not last like one. Towards the terminal stage of the strained relationship, King Charles was publicly involved with his mistress and now Queen, Camilla. However, Princess Diana too did not hesitate to find comfort elsewhere. Unfortunately, this badly affected the lives of their children, especially Prince Harry, even to this day.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
SheKnows

Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry’s latest press round for his memoir, Spare, is finally answering one particular question that royal watchers have been asking for months: Will he and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6? It’s not a simple yes-or-no answer because there is a lot riding on how the royal family reacts in the next four months.  In his upcoming interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, Harry gets right to the point about what he’s looking for from Charles and...
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
6K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy