Kate Middleton Puts A Spin On The ‘Barbiecore’ Trend For Public Appearance With Prince William

Kate Middleton stunned in a bright pink winter coat and chic turtleneck this week, giving the ‘ Barbiecore ‘ trend a royal spin! The Princess of Wales , 41, visited the Windsor Foodshare food bank in the heart of Windsor, U.K. with her husband Prince William , 40, and looked effortlessly glamorous in her berry pink long coat and matching sweater.

Princess Kate Glows In Hobbs London Long Coat & Matching Berry Pink Turtleneck

Princess Kate added black, high-waisted trousers and sleek black pointed-toe heels to complete her look. The mom of three dazzled up her wintry ensemble even more with silver earrings and wore her long, light brown tresses down, parted to the side and styled into elegant, loose waves.



The royal family member’s coat and sweater are both from Hobbs London, and she has worn them in the past. While giving back to the community, she and William helped volunteers sort food donations for the day, and aided in getting packages ready for pick up.

At one point, as People Magazine reported William joked that Kate was too chatty with the volunteers. “Excuse me, too much nattering going on over here!” he quipped, instantly making the group laugh.



The couple asked to visit the food bank, the outlet reports, as part of their “ongoing push to highlight the challenges faced by communities during the harsh winter months.”

Last year, the duo moved from London’s iconic Kensington Palace to the charming Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, not too far away. Their three children; Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 also joined them, and reportedly love the new area and atmosphere.



“They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone,” a friend/ insider allegedly told People . “It’s a real little community.”

While other sources apparently dished to the mag that William and Kate will eventually live in the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle itself, for now, they are enjoying how similar their cottage life is to their beloved country retreat, Amner Hall in Norfolk, where the kids and their friends are “in and out of the swimming pool,” the outlet notes.

“George will flop onto the sofa beside his father, while Charlotte makes a beeline for familiar guests,” the site writes. Their life is best described as a “modern royal family doing normal things,” as one close family friend apparently told the magazine.