Katie Holmes Shines In Sheer Tights And A Fringed Skirt On 'Jimmy Fallon'

By Georgia Dodd
 6 days ago

Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes, 44, rocked sheer tights and a fringed skirt while speaking with the late-night show host Jimmy Fallon, 48, to talk about the 25th anniversary of her film debut in The Ice Storm and her role in the play The Wanderers , which will be running off-Broadway at The Laura Pels Theatre beginning Feb. 16.

Katie Holmes Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Fringe Miniskirt On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Holmes appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , which aired on Jan. 17. The actress donned a classy all-black ensemble from Michael Kors. Holmes’ slightly oversized style included a crisp white button-down and a baggy black blazer jacket. And, for the bottoms, it seems she was inspired by the 1920s because wore a funky fringe black skirt that resembles the flapper style. The actress added sheer black tights and glittering heels to complete her look.

As for accessories, Holmes put on a pair of chunky gold hoops from Rainbow K and a gold ring. Opting for a sharp and clean look, she styled her brown tresses in a slicked-back bun that displayed her beautiful bone structure. And, Holmes chose to use a smokey brow eye shadow look and rose-colored lipstick.

Holmes is well known for her effortlessly chic style . She’s become quite the fashion icon and the actress was even the co-founder of her own fashion line Holmes & Yang, which she launched with her stylist at the time Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014. She’s also previously served as the face of Olay, Miu Miu, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and Ann Taylor.

Katie Holmes Discusses Her Acting Career With Jimmy Fallon

Holmes went on Jimmy Fallon to talk more about her upcoming role in the play The Wanderers and what it was like directing and starring in the film Rare Objects (which is her directorial debut!). She also spoke to Fallon about the 25th anniversary of her film debut The Ice Storm in 1997.

While discussing her acting debut, Holmes shared one of her first memories she had when she moved to Los Angeles, “Our first day in L.A. we were driving. It was raining and we saw a sign that said ‘Golden Globes this way.’ We were like, ‘Golden Globes?’ So we turned and we sat in the stadium seats and watched people getting in and out of cars and waving. It was like Patrick Swayze and it was amazing,” she recounted.

