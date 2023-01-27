ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Student aids in renaming of Roman Catholic High School theater, honors Charles Fuller

By John Mc Devitt
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2cxm_0kSnm8I300

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Roman Catholic High School’s Black Box Theater now carries a new name that posthumously honors an alumnus of the school.

The Charles H. Fuller, Jr. ‘56 Theater was named after Pulitzer and Tony award-winning playwright Charles Fuller , from the class of 1956, who died in October 2022.

The idea for the name change came from Brad Ferdinand, a junior at the high school.

Ferdinand said he wrote a proposal to the high school’s rector, Reverend Joseph Bongard, but it wasn’t until the unveiling ceremony on Thursday that he found out they approved his request.

“I was so shocked because I didn’t think this was going to happen,” Ferdinand said.

He said he wanted to name it in honor of Fuller because he has such close ties to their school and is basically somebody who is just like him.

“I identify as a Haitian-American,” Ferdinand said. “I came here when I was like four and I then was raised up with literature and stuff that was from American artists … and guess I had always encountered issues of systemic racism within America.”

“So seeing that from Charles Fuller’s story – honestly, I can relate to it and it only further drew me to pushing for this.”

Bongard said he is proud of Ferdinand and what he has accomplished.

“Brad, without a doubt, is an exceptional young man and in his very humble way he had a dream and he pursued it and that’s what we encourage our guys to do.”

“You know a lot of times they are too timid and nothing happens unless someone does something and we have to be a catalyst for change.”

Ferdinand said he drew encouragement to do this from a cast member from one of Fuller’s productions, “A Soldier’s Play,” who pulled him aside and told him not to be afraid of the future or to push for change.

“That’s what I did today and that’s what I want to continue to do also.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Shot in Apparent Drive-by While Walking to West Philly School

A West Philadelphia high school was put on lockdown for about an hour after a teen on his way to school was hurt during an apparent drive-by shooting Tuesday morning. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the 15-year-old boy and another teen walking to school just before 8:30 a.m. at 61st and Jefferson streets in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Princetonian

Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia faith leaders speak about death of Tyre Nichols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those officials who have seen the body camera video involving the now deadly confrontation between five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the words that have been used were "heinous," "awful" and even "inhumane." Ahead of the video's release Friday evening, CBS Philadelphia sat down with community leaders in Philadelphia who are bracing for what they and the public will soon see."I'm disgusted, disappointed, disgusted, not really surprised," Pastor Carl Day said.Day, of Culture Changing Christians, is also a community activist. He's been at the forefront of calling for police reform locally and saw firsthand a city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy