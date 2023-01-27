ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
utopia-state-of-mind.com

Blog Tour: Book Review: Promise Boys by Nick Brooks

I finished Promise Boys in two days. That’s how badly I needed to know the ending. Additionally, Fierce Reads sent me an audio book which made the whole process – of listening while knitting and before bed – so much easier! Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Abby Joseph

Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things

Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy