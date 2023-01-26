Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
Kansas Legislature Update January 23-27
Governor Laura Kelly delivered her State of the State Address to members of the Kansas Legislature Jan. 24, delayed two weeks because of a false positive test for Covid. Kelly urged the legislators to implement meaningful water policy to address the pending water crisis in western Kansas. Once again she urged legislators to expand eligibility for Medicaid and to legalize medical marijuana.
Gov. Lamont's plan to tighten gun control faces pushback
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants to tighten the state's gun control laws to prevent mass shootings, but the move is facing pushback from Second Amendment groups which say it would be unconstitutional. Lamont's proposal, which will be unveiled as part of this preliminary budget proposal,...
Lawmakers endorse state grants for local police to combat cross-border crime
Northwest Indiana law enforcement agencies are one step closer to obtaining additional state funding to better combat crime originating in Illinois. The House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee voted 12-0 Monday to endorse House Bill 1312, sponsored by state Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster. The legislation...
Nebraska lawmakers hear arguments over bill to pay teens less than minimum wage
Passage of a bill allowing employers to pay young people less than the state's minimum wage would make Emma Haar's dreams more difficult to attain, the Grand Island teen told lawmakers Monday. At age 15, she told members of the Business and Labor Committee, she balances two minimum-wage jobs with...
Proposed law would advise Indiana firefighters about chemicals in equipment
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, wants Hoosier firefighters to know if their protective equipment includes substances that may cause cancer. House Bill 1341, sponsored by Olthoff, would mandate all firefighting gear purchased in Indiana beginning July 1, 2024, include a permanently affixed label indicating whether it contains PFAS. PFAS,...
Study examines impact of litter laws
COLUMBIA -- Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and PalmettoPride announce a comprehensive joint study on the efficacy of state litter statutes and enforcement practices and procedures. The multistate study is the first of its kind in the country and can serve as a benchmark to measure litter control enforcement efforts across the...
Special legislative session to begin Monday in Louisiana to tackle insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is calling for a special session of the legislature to begin Monday to grapple with Louisiana's property insurance crisis. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said a special session is imperative since eight insurance companies have failed and others have quit writing policies...
Indiana appeals court affirms 11-year prison term for hiding gun used to kill 2 teenagers
The Indiana Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed Monday the 11-year prison sentence issued to a Gary woman for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend, Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, used to murder them. Dawn "Mama D" Carden, 44, pleaded guilty last year to assisting a...
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
Arkansas Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for severe weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders has called for a state of emergency as the severe winter weather settled in over the region. Tuesday morning, major highways in north central Arkansas were covered in ice. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends drivers slow down in wintry...
Louisianans prepare for Washington Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON - Every year residents from across the state of Louisiana invade and take over the Washington Hilton for three solid days. From the glowing sign on the side of the building, to the renaming of the hotel bar to the 65th parish, every inch of this hotel is used for meetings and networking during the day, before partying often quite late into the night.
Scammers await Jan. 31 W-2 deadline
COLUMBIA – Scammers are waiting for the Jan. 31 W-2 deadline to pass so they can start making their rounds. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs urges consumers to be on guard against tax-time identity theft. 37 SC consumers reported being victims of some type of tax ID theft in 2022, and 33 specifically reported that someone had already used their Social Security number to file. This is the most common form of tax fraud.
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward.
Louisiana has 8 of the worst water-polluting refineries in the country, study says
NEW ORLEANS - With roaring flares and stacks that billow clouds of smoke and vapor, it’s no secret that oil refineries harm the air. But the toxic chemicals spilling out of refineries as wastewater also pose environmental risks, especially in Louisiana, where eight facilities ranked among the top oil operations that pollute public waterways, according to a nationwide study.
Analysis examines how elevated inflation may impact Illinois’ bottom line
(The Center Square) – A new report shows rising costs are continuing to drive up spending on payroll, infrastructure, and other major areas of Illinois’ budget. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, for November, the consumer price index rose nearly 7% in Illinois over the past year. Nationally, increases ranged from a high of more than 8.3% in Colorado, Florida, Utah and Nevada to less than 6.1% in Minnesota and the Dakotas.
TikTok video leads to assault charge after crash near York
YORK — A 31-year-old McCool Junction man is facing a felony assault charge after a TikTok video he posted following a traffic accident was seen by police. York police officers were called to an injury accident at the Interstate 80 interchange Oct. 21. Both vehicles involved were in the ditch just north of the eastbound I-80 on-ramp.
Mother raises awareness for congenital heart disease
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old. Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bentley has ever known. "There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Iraq to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great-grandfather homesteaded it. Dwyer, who grew up there, is the fifth generation in his family to ranch the land.
Where construction companies are building the most homes
Texas Real Estate Source used Census Bureau data to determine the U.S. metropolitan areas where construction companies are building the most homes. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
