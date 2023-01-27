Read full article on original website
Related
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
KPVI Newschannel 6
Va. House panel kills watered-down GOP bill on retail marijuana sales
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary that opened in November. (Scott Elmquist/Style Weekly) In a nod to the political reality that the Virginia General Assembly is unlikely to legalize retail sales of marijuana this session, a Republican lawmaker encouraged his colleagues to just ask the state’s Cannabis Control Authority to start drawing up rules for a retail marketplace that legislators could look at next year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Republicans say moving presidential primary would 'disenfranchise' voters
(The Center Square) – As Michigan Democrat lawmakers passed a bill through both chambers to move the presidential primary to earlier in the 2024 primary season, some Republicans say the move would “disenfranchise” voters. Senate Bill 13 aims to move Michigan’s primary from the second Tuesday in...
Comments / 0