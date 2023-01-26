COLUMBIA – Scammers are waiting for the Jan. 31 W-2 deadline to pass so they can start making their rounds. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs urges consumers to be on guard against tax-time identity theft. 37 SC consumers reported being victims of some type of tax ID theft in 2022, and 33 specifically reported that someone had already used their Social Security number to file. This is the most common form of tax fraud.

