1 injured in explosion at USC, building evacuated

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - An explosion of unknown size and origin has occurred at a three-story science building on the USC campus, at 923 Bloom Walk, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Margaret Stewart of LAFD told KNX, that one person is currently being treated for unknown injuries.

Stewart also said that the building in question, and some nearby have been evacuated.

The LAFD HazMat task force is being requested for a thorough investigation, though there is no active fire hazard at this time.

USC officials attribute the issue to a gas leak at the Neely Petroleum Building.

