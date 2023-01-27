ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

10 MLB Stars Ready for Bounce-Back Seasons in 2023

A new Major League Baseball season is on the way, and more than a few players around the league are hoping that it will be a more pleasant experience than the last one. For our part, we want to look at 10 who can make bounce-back seasons happen in 2023.
Bleacher Report

Contracts Giants Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason

Last offseason, Joe Schoen took over as the general manager of the New York Giants, while Brian Daboll was hired to be the team's head coach. Those moves paid immediate dividends, as the Giants ended a five-year playoff drought by going 9-7-1 and earning an NFC wild-card berth in the 2022 NFL season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report

Impending Free Agents That NFL Playoff Teams Must Retain in 2023 Free Agency

While teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may make it look easy, getting back to the NFL postseason is not. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is actually quite difficult because of free agency and the salary cap. Of the 14 teams that...
Bleacher Report

NFL Announces Franchise, Transition Tag Salaries Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Frustration Directed at HC Nick Nurse Ahead of Contract Year

Despite being regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, Nick Nurse is reportedly the source of some irritation within the Toronto Raptors amid their ongoing struggles. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there has been "frustration" within the organization directed toward Nurse at times...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap to Be Record-High $224.8M

As the NFL continues to rake in money at an astronomical rate, the salary cap is going to hit a record high in 2023. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league has informed all 32 teams that the cap for next season will increase by more than $16 million from 2022 up to $224.8 million.

