Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Zack Greinke, Royals Agree to 1-Year Contract; Won Cy Young Award in 2009
Zack Greinke has decided to remain where his career began for what could be his final season in Major League Baseball. The veteran right-hander agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Kansas City Royals, according to Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. Fescoe noted the Royals will officially...
Bleacher Report
10 MLB Stars Ready for Bounce-Back Seasons in 2023
A new Major League Baseball season is on the way, and more than a few players around the league are hoping that it will be a more pleasant experience than the last one. For our part, we want to look at 10 who can make bounce-back seasons happen in 2023.
Bleacher Report
MLB The Show 23 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Cover and Release Date Revealed in 1st Trailer
Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. will grace the cover of MLB The Show 23. "It means everything," he said of the honor. "I'm from the Bahamas. There's never been somebody from the Bahamas to be on a cover of a video game ever." Chisholm is coming off an All-Star...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jalen Hurts, Eagles to Discuss 'Monster' Contract Extension in NFL Offseason
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts could be set for a massive contract extension this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. Hurts is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason, and the two sides will "see if they can work out what would no doubt be a big-time, monster extension," as Rapoport reported.
Bleacher Report
Contracts Giants Must Consider Cutting in 2023 Offseason
Last offseason, Joe Schoen took over as the general manager of the New York Giants, while Brian Daboll was hired to be the team's head coach. Those moves paid immediate dividends, as the Giants ended a five-year playoff drought by going 9-7-1 and earning an NFC wild-card berth in the 2022 NFL season.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Delivers Season-Defining Performance in Defeat of Joe Burrow, Bengals
In just five seasons as a starter, Patrick Mahomes has already done just about everything a quarterback can do. He has thrown for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. And he has played in two Super Bowls, winning one.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jazz Eye Equivalent of 1st-Rounder in Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt Trades
The Utah Jazz are reportedly seeking the "equivalent of a first-round pick" to acquire either Malik Beasley or Jarred Vanderbilt in trades, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have reportedly showed interest in trades for both players, per Scotto, while New York Knicks executive...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract
The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report
Fans Hype Patrick Mahomes for Beating Burrow's Bengals, Leading Chiefs to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after beating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!. Even with a high ankle sprain, Mahomes put together a gutsy performance...
Bleacher Report
Impending Free Agents That NFL Playoff Teams Must Retain in 2023 Free Agency
While teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may make it look easy, getting back to the NFL postseason is not. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is actually quite difficult because of free agency and the salary cap. Of the 14 teams that...
Bleacher Report
49ers' DeMeco Ryans Reportedly Drops Out of Broncos HC Mix amid Texans Rumors
The next head coach of the Denver Broncos reportedly will not be DeMeco Ryans. According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator told the AFC West team he is not interested in the vacancy. This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Houston...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Harbaugh Met with Broncos Owner Greg Penner, No Contract Materialized
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh met with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner last week to discuss the team's vacant head coaching position, but a deal never materialized, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Although Harbaugh two weeks ago announced he was staying at Michigan, Penner did his due diligence and...
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces Franchise, Transition Tag Salaries Ahead of 2023 Free Agency
The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Frustration Directed at HC Nick Nurse Ahead of Contract Year
Despite being regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA, Nick Nurse is reportedly the source of some irritation within the Toronto Raptors amid their ongoing struggles. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, there has been "frustration" within the organization directed toward Nurse at times...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap to Be Record-High $224.8M
As the NFL continues to rake in money at an astronomical rate, the salary cap is going to hit a record high in 2023. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league has informed all 32 teams that the cap for next season will increase by more than $16 million from 2022 up to $224.8 million.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bulls, Suns Discussed Jae Crowder for Coby White Trade Entering Deadline
Jae Crowder's exile remains one of the NBA's biggest storyline as the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, and the Chicago Bulls may have some interest in the Phoenix Suns veteran. According to Matt Moore of The Action Network, "The Bulls and Suns have had conversations about a deal involving Coby...
Bleacher Report
Report: 49ers' Brock Purdy May Need Surgery After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Torn UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly may need surgery after suffering a torn UCL during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "the initial hope is he can undergo a repair—not reconstruction (aka Tommy John)—and will be ready for training camp." ESPN's...
