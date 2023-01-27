Read full article on original website
Oreo debuts new cookie ‘that begs to be played’ but it’s limited edition – and that’s not the only thing
CUSTOMERS have a big treat coming their way as Oreo introduces a new cookie that "begs to be played" by fans. The brand launched a new sweets for an out-of-this-world experience with Martha Stewart and Meta. Oreo has launched different flavors of its cookies before - Pumpkin Spice, Toffee Crunch,...
Hershey Is Facing A Lawsuit After Their Chocolate Allegedly Found To Contain Heavy Metals
The Hershey Company has been sued by a customer for allegedly selling dark chocolate that contained lead and cadmium. As reported by Reuters, Christopher Lazazzaro, a Nassau County, New York resident filed the proposed class action lawsuit against the chocolatier in federal court in Central Islip, New York on December 28, 2022. Here’s what we know, so far:
msn.com
The 5 Safest Dark Chocolate Brands, According to Study on Heavy Metals
Dark chocolate has long been touted as a healthier alternative to traditional chocolate, but a recent study suggested there is something sinister lurking within many of these popular sweets. Read the original article at Eat This, Not That!. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found significantly high levels of dangerous heavy...
CNBC
5 brands—including Trader Joe's—whose dark chocolate tested high for lead, cadmium
Thousands of customers flock to Trader Joe's, largely because of its wide range of grocery options, affordable prices — and the nearly endless selection of snacks. And while you may think grabbing a dark chocolate bar off of the shelf is the healthier option, a recent Consumer Reports (CR) study shows that those chocolate bars may actually expose you to harmful chemicals like lead and cadmium.
moneysavingmom.com
Hershey’s Candy Bars 25-Count only $5.88!
This is a great stock up deal on Hershey’s candy!. Walmart has Hershey’s Candy Bars 25-Count Packs for only $5.88 right now!. That’s just $0.24 per bar which is a fantastic price. There are several different kinds to choose from and these would make great Valentine’s day...
Thrillist
Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats
Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
Food Network
Häagen-Dazs Innovates with New Butter Cookie Ice Cream Cone
Butter and ice cream are among the most luxurious indulgences, but it is not often we get to enjoy these rich tastes at the same time. However, a new flavor innovation has finally paired this sweet and creamy twosome, and dessert has just gotten a serious upgrade. The new Haagen-Dazs...
Ben & Jerry’s newest ‘Topped’ flavors taste like two classic desserts
Ben & Jerry’s has launched two new flavors in its “Topped” line that will have ice cream lovers ditching their New Year’s resolutions. Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake feature what the “Topped” line is known for - a top layer of chocolate ganache.
iheart.com
This Florida Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March
Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
This Roaster Is Brewing a $150 Cup of Coffee, but Only a Few Lucky People Will Be Able to Taste It
Back in 2017, we covered the “world’s most expensive cup of coffee,” which clocked in at $55. Six years later, you can now grab a cup of joe for just about three times that. Proud Mary Coffee Roasters, an Australia-based company with locations in Portland, Ore. and Austin, Texas, will be selling a cup of coffee for $150 starting on February 6. And there’s a reason you’re paying more than 30 times more than what Starbucks would charge you. The cup features Black Jaguar Geisha coffee from Panama’s Hartmann Estate, which won the 2022 Best of Panama competition. The Geisha varietal, originally...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Coffee Makers of 2023
For many people, there’s no better way to start the day than with a great cup of coffee. But today’s coffee makers do far more than brew a pot of joe. Some grind beans, others froth milk for lattes and macchiatos, and a few even brew iced coffee.
Kevin Bacon & Budweiser Make the Perfect 2023 Super Bowl Commercial for Beer Drinkers: Watch
With the Super Bowl LVII set to take place on February 12th, Kevin Bacon is teaming up with Budweiser to make the perfect commercial for the big NFL game. While narrating the 45-second commercial, Bacon highlights the kind of person that drinks Budweiser while debuting the “Six Degrees of Budweiser,” which is inspired by “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon,” a game invented in 1994. The ad features six real-life individuals passing a six-pack of Budweiser through different scenes. Among those involved is a construction worker, food truck owner, and music producer.
McDonald’s is testing a change for its cups on its ‘journey towards good’
McDonald’s is testing a new beverage cup lid that does not require a straw. But, some customers are calling at the restaurant because some of its beverages are served in plastic cups. In a statement provided to PennLive, McDonald’s said, “McDonald’s is currently testing strawless lids for our cold...
Apple Pie – French Apple Tart Or Tarte Normande
Apple pie or French Apple tart, or Tarte Normande is all I could think of. In my book, it is always apple season, although we are a couple of months too early for them. Although fall is the bountiful season for apples, we are lucky to have several varieties at our markets.
Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate, Other Brands Contain Lead: Is It Still Safe to Eat?
A dietitian weighs in.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Nevada
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Krispy Kreme Releases Heart-Shaped Donuts Stuffed with Hershey's Chocolate for Valentine's Day
The lovable treats, available now, come in four different flavors Krispy Kreme has leveled up its love for Valentine's Day this year. The chain announced new heart-shaped donuts, which are "choc-full" of Hershey's chocolate. The limited-edition boxes are available starting Jan. 30 at participating shops across the United States. Each Valentine's Day dozen box is made up of the four heart-shaped flavor variations: the Hershey's Pick You, which is dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a decorative buttercream rose; the Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss comes filled and...
Why’s Fireball Whiskey Leaving A Bad Taste In Wyoming’s Mouth?
A report was released by USA Today that a lawsuit has been filed against the maker of Fireball Whisky, Sazerac Company Inc. The reason for the lawsuit, some mini bottles of Fireball don't actually contain alcohol and it's misleading to consumers. Fireball was developed by Seagram's back in the mid-1980's...
