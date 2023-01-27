Back in 2017, we covered the “world’s most expensive cup of coffee,” which clocked in at $55. Six years later, you can now grab a cup of joe for just about three times that. Proud Mary Coffee Roasters, an Australia-based company with locations in Portland, Ore. and Austin, Texas, will be selling a cup of coffee for $150 starting on February 6. And there’s a reason you’re paying more than 30 times more than what Starbucks would charge you. The cup features Black Jaguar Geisha coffee from Panama’s Hartmann Estate, which won the 2022 Best of Panama competition. The Geisha varietal, originally...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO