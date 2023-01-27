ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Kenny Rupp
5d ago

Gil Auterburn what gives you the right to think you can put your flyers on people's vehicles good thing you didn't put one on mine you're a troublemaker you're trying to stir up the pot

wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen explains decision to reinstate Guess as Paducah City Commissioner

PADUCAH — The text messages ousted Paducah City Commissioner David Guess sent that were at the center of the misconduct allegation against him are protected by the First Amendment — that's the explanation from McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen as to why he ruled to temporarily reinstate Guess to the Paducah City Commission.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for man accused of robbery in Paducah

PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a man charged with robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked a man in a home on Madison Street and stole the man's gun. The police department says 20-year-old Tariq T. Griffin is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers carrying handheld metal detectors

PADUCAH — The Police Foundation of Paducah-McCracken County has funded and donated 75 handheld metal detectors for officers and investigators. The initiative stemms from the raised concern for the safety of officers after the shooting death of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash last year. Cash was killed by a man who'd been taken into custody in Marshall County. The man had a gun hidden on his person when he was arrested. State police have said the man was being interviewed by Cash and a Marshall County deputy when he asked to take a cigarette break. When the two deputies went outside with the man, that's when state police say the man pulled out the gun and shot Cash.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Man accused of assaulting Paducah Waffle Hut employee arrested in Illinois

PADUCAH — A southern Illinois man accused of assaulting a cook at Waffle Hut in Paducah has been arrested in Illinois, police say. The Paducah Police Department says the Pope County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department found and arrested 41-year-old Michael Robbins of Golconda on Friday. Robbins is accused of choking...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Ice concerns prompt Paducah chamber to postpone Power in Partnership breakfast

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed Tuesday's Power in Partnership Breakfast due to concerns about attendees safely navigating winter weather hazards. According to a Wednesday release from the chamber, the breakfast will now be held on February 7. Scheduled speaker Dr. Brian Clardy will speak...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Paducah teenager dies in house fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
PADUCAH, KY
wkms.org

Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah

Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mug Monday: Made To Stay searching for volunteers

McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The first thing you'll notice on local nonprofit Made To Stay's webpage are these two sentences: "We are limited to the number of members we can help by the number of volunteers we have available. We need volunteers." You can help answer that call to...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER

PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police searching for missing Carbondale man

CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man reported missing in Carbondale, Illinois. The Carbondale Police Department says 44-year-old James W. Stanfield of Harrisburg was reported missing after he was last seen in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale on Jan. 19. Police say...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Former Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department Bookkeeper charged with theft and credit card fraud

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former bookkeeper faces criminal charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from a local volunteer fire department. Kentucky State Police investigators say Stacey Cornwell is responsible for taking cash and using the department's credit card. Cornwell was hired as the bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department in 2018.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Celebrations kick off as local organizations host Black History Month events

PADUCAH — February is Black History Month. It's a time to honor the important impact of people like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass and more. In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month. "Gospel of Freedom" is the latest book...
PADUCAH, KY

