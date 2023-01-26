Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Returns to Norman For Game vs. TCU Tuesday
NORMAN – The 20th-ranked Oklahoma women's basketball team will try to snap its two-game skid Tuesday when it plays host to TCU (6-14, 0-9) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The Sooners enter the contest in third place in the Big 12 standings, one game back of Iowa State and Texas. Tip on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. and then game will air on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Pooh Williamson on the call.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Fall Short at No. 15 Northern Iowa
UNI (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) entered the contest with eight wrestlers ranked in the top-20 of their respective classes, including No. 1 Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds. In the opening bout of the afternoon, No. 21 Joey Prata's 2-0 decision win over Kyle Gollhofer came without any takedown. An escape in the third and a riding time point granted Prata his 14th win of his graduate season.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Holds Top Spot for Fourth Straight Week
NORMAN – For the fourth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of a sold-out and record-breaking crowd (6,473) at then-No. 9 Denver, senior Ragan Smith was perfect on beam and team posted the highest score in the nation this season with a 198.425 against the Pioneers Sunday afternoon inside Magness Arena. The score is also the only 198-plus road score on the season and the fifth-highest score in program history.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners See Perfection, Dominate in Conference Win at No. 9 Denver
DENVER – Senior Ragan Smith was perfect on the balance beam and the University of Oklahoma women's gymnastics team posted its first score of 198-plus this season in a 198.425-197.425 win at No. 9 Denver on Sunday afternoon inside Magness Arena. OU's score marked its fifth-highest in program history...
oklahoma Sooner
Robertson Breaks NCAA 3-Point Record As OU Falls to No. 18 Iowa St.
AMES, Iowa —Taylor Robertson shattered the NCAA women's career 3-point record, hitting her 498th career trey en route to 25 points, but No. 14 Oklahoma was downed by No. 18 Iowa State, 86-78, in Ames on Saturday. Robertson, who tied Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell's NCAA record earlier in the...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Top Illinois, Air Force in Home Opener
NORMAN — Fifth-year senior Vitaly Guimaraes won two events and the Oklahoma men's gymnastics team scored a 405.450 to win its home opener over Illinois (404.450) and Air Force (380.450) Saturday night at McCasland Field House. Guimaraes won vault (14.950) and floor exercise (14.750) with meet and season-high scores,...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Dominates No. 2/2 Alabama
NORMAN (AP) — With Oklahoma set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025, Sooners fans used the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to give Alabama a dose of the energy they plan to bring to the league. After taunting the second-ranked Crimson Tide with chants of "S-E-C" and "overrated" in the...
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Game vs. TCU Set For Fan Appreciation Night
Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans attending Tuesday's women's basketball game against TCU will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Season ticket holders and other fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday's game in advance will have first...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Conclude Weekend at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – The University of Oklahoma track and field team competed at the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Jan. 26-28, in Lubbock, Texas. The Sooners sent a limited squad to the three-day meet in Lubbock. OU came home with two first place finishes, a broken school record, and a handful of personal bests.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Tennis Advances To Championship
NORMAN - The No. 17 Oklahoma women's tennis team swept Minnesota, 4-0, Saturday in its first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend to advance to the championship. The Sooners will face Texas Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, with the victor qualifying for the ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, Wash., Feb. 10-12. Due to Minnesota having five eligible players, OU automatically claimed court three in doubles andEmma Staker and Romana Cisovska were credited the win. Needing only one court to clinch the opening point, Carmen and Ivana Corley took down Anet Koskel and Lucy Lu, 6-2, at the top court.
oklahoma Sooner
OU Spirit - Cheer
The purpose of OU All Girl and Coed Cheer squads is to support the athletic teams at the University of Oklahoma by generating crowd enthusiasm and actively engaging with our fans. Our members believe deeply in their role as ambassadors of the University and represent OU at a variety of alumni, civic, and charitable events and are committed to displaying a positive and collegiate image at all times that reflects the values and traditions of the University of Oklahoma.
Comments / 0