NORMAN - The No. 17 Oklahoma women's tennis team swept Minnesota, 4-0, Saturday in its first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend to advance to the championship. The Sooners will face Texas Tech on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT, with the victor qualifying for the ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, Wash., Feb. 10-12. Due to Minnesota having five eligible players, OU automatically claimed court three in doubles andEmma Staker and Romana Cisovska were credited the win. Needing only one court to clinch the opening point, Carmen and Ivana Corley took down Anet Koskel and Lucy Lu, 6-2, at the top court.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO