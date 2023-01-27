From sunny and breezy today to cold and brisk overnight. Northeasterly wind gusts of 20 to 35mph possible from the valleys to the deserts. Temperatures will be even colder into the overnight hours with 30s possible across most of the county. The winds will make it feel even more brisk as you step outside, but at least we do warm up again during the day on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO