ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity

By Caroline Vandergriff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4erIsf_0kSneUfE00

North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity 02:10

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT.

The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers.

"Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence . "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?"

Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up for a formal discussion on the topic this week. Clark is encouraging them to look at AI as an opportunity to evolve.

"We as faculty need to design assignments that are useful, that are beneficial, that students can understand what the relevance is of that assignment," he said. "So in many ways, I think something like ChatGPT is sort of forcing our hand a little bit. It's helping us to maybe get to a place we should be getting as faculty."

ChatGPT has proven to be capable of passing exams for MBA courses and medical licenses.

However, instead of banning the technology, some professors want to embrace it.

"I think it's going to totally change education," said Peggy Semingson, an associate professor at UT Arlington who is exploring how ChatGPT could be used in the courses she teachers. "I actually had it come up with some discussion questions that I tweaked and ended up using, and they were actually quite good."

Semingson sees it as a "digital muse" – a way to inspire new ideas for both students and professors.

"Maybe it comes up with an outline or maybe it finds references for you, and then you work from those in a human way," she said.

Semingson and Clark believe even the smartest AI can't replace the true value of a higher education.

CBS 11 asked ChatGPT to write a story about how university professors should handle the technology in their classrooms and whether they should be worried students will use it to cheat. This is how it responded:

"In a recent development, many university professors are grappling with the question of how to handle the use of the advanced language model, ChatGPT, in their classrooms. As the technology becomes more widely available and easy to access, some professors are worried that students may use it to cheat on assignments and exams.

However, experts suggest that professors should not be overly concerned about the potential for cheating. They argue that ChatGPT is simply a tool, and it is up to the professor to set clear guidelines and expectations for its use in the classroom.

One strategy that some professors are implementing is to incorporate the use of ChatGPT into their curriculum as a learning tool. For example, students can use the technology to generate research paper outlines or to brainstorm ideas for group projects. By doing so, professors can help students develop the skills they need to effectively use the technology in a responsible and ethical way.

Additionally, professors can also use plagiarism detection software to check for potential cheating.

In conclusion, while the use of ChatGPT in the classroom may raise some concerns about cheating, experts suggest that professors should not be overly worried. Instead, they should focus on finding ways to incorporate the technology into their curriculum in a way that benefits student learning and development."

Comments / 5

flightwatch
6d ago

People don't realize the power of this. chatGPT is on par with Steve Jobs and the iPhone. This AI will completely change the way the world operates on every level.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

Frisco ISD teacher quit after student’s online posts. Schools need to learn how to respond

A Frisco teacher quit her job late last year after claiming that her school’s leadership failed to protect her from student threats. It’s a shameful story, but sadly just one among many stories about a growing throng of educators who have had enough with kids whose bad behavior doesn’t seem to lead to any consequences. Schools have got to find solutions for this right away and keep it from devolving into the next culture war debate.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

The Physician Bringing Price Transparency to North Texas

The nameplate on Dr. Nagaraj Kikkeri’s desk has a simple message for anyone sitting down to talk: “Everyday I’m Hustlin’.” The Rick Ross line epitomizes his role as an entrepreneur in the North Texas healthcare market, as his business pushes the boundaries for how we think about paying for healthcare. Kikkeri is an anesthesiologist on the front lines of price transparency in DFW, providing easily shoppable, bundled, and simple prices for dozens of outpatient surgeries.
MESQUITE, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations

It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Dallas’ New Dr. Death?

If there is anyone out there reading this who hasn’t heard of “Dr. Death,” I suggest you listen to the Podcast, watch the documentary “Dr. Death Undoctored,” watch the “American Greed” episode about the case, or heck … just Google him. You’ll likely catch me on there talking about the case and the multiple patients of his I had the privilege of representing. And, if you get hooked on the story, you’ll also likely hear me talking about the institutional issues which allowed him to keep hurting patients.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Icy roads throw a curve to people driving through North Texas

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After driving through Texas on the slick highways for hours, Kathleen Turner and Kim Lopez were happy to just take a break.They're driving from Florida to Oklahoma, and it's an adventure they didn't anticipate.  Turner said, "It was a quick lesson in driving on ice. I've never driven on it before."Lopez said, "It was baptism by fire pretty much. It was awful, and I've lived in Oklahoma and driven in the mountains in the snow in North Carolina, this is an ice skating rink out there."This is one road trip these sisters say they'll never forget.They're...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Winter storm continues to wreak havoc on southern U.S.

A deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding more than 3,300 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.At least eight weather-related deaths have been confirmed in Texas, according to numbers obtained by CBS News Wednesday. In the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area residents contended with ice that weighed down trees, leaving yards and streets littered with broken limbs and downed lines. "I need formula for my newborn," Angelica Tomolak of Fort Worth told CBS...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts cancel classes Tuesday because of winter storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have cancelled classes Tuesday because of the winter storm warnings. On Monday, dozens of school districts in the region stayed closed while dozens of others decided to close early. Among the districts to end midday was Mansfield ISD.Because of the freezing rain, the parking lot at Mansfield Timberview High School may have been busier than normal as parents and other caregivers had to pick up their students hours early.Dez Howard said she wasn't pleased. "It inconvenienced me tremendously because I work from the home office. So I'm thankful for that but they could...
MANSFIELD, TX
B93

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Inmate executed for fatally shooting Dallas officer in 2007

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday.Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix.Ruiz led officers on a high-speed chase after being spotted driving a car that matched the description of one used by a murder suspect. Authorities said Ruiz fired one shot at Nix when the officer tried to break the vehicle's passenger window after the chase. The bullet hit Nix's badge,...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DFW Area School Closures & Delays For Monday and Tuesday

We will continue updating this article as school districts update their plans and make announcements. All Arlington ISD after-school activities, including after-school care provided at the elementary schools, are canceled for today, January 30. We will continue to monitor the weather and send updates to Arlington ISD families by email and text message as well as post here on Facebook and Twitter. For more visit: https://www.aisd.net/winter-weather.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Warming shelters open for North Texans in need

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas has endured nearly 48 hours of ice and bitterly cold temperatures. Warming shelters in and around the metroplex have been opened for those in need to stay out of the weather. In alphabetical order:BonhamCalvary Baptist Church913 S. 5th St.DallasAustin Street Shelter2929 Hickory St.Oak Lawn Methodist Church3014 Oak Lawn Ave.Warren UMC3028 S Malcolm X BoulevardSalvation Army - Carr P. Collins Social Service Center5302 Harry Hines Blvd.DentonSalvation Army Denton1508 East McKinney St.Our Daily Bread909 N Loop 288GarlandGLOWS (Garland Overnight Warming Shelter) SA Garland Boys & Girls Club435 South 5th St.McKinneySalvation Army/McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station (MEOWS)600 Wilson Creek Pkwy.ParisCity Square2515 BonhamPlanoPlano Salvation Army3528 E 14th StInteractive map:
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DISD Teachers Rebuke School Board

Several teachers spoke out against the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) during the public comment section of the district’s Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, claiming that safety issues in the classroom are contributing to poor teacher retention. DISD instructor Elizabeth Farris told the trustees that “denigration and disrespect” toward...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'

Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
177K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy