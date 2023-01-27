Short-term lane closures expected in Gulfstream Roundabout area Thursday evening

Motorists should expect short-term lane closures in and around the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41 Thursday evening because of roadwork scheduled for the area.

Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman Alice Ramos said workers will be installing new pavement markings in and around the roundabout. The work will start at 7 p.m. and last approximately two to three hours.

There will be rolling short-term lane closures where the pavement marking is taking place. Ramos said that existing pavement marking removals will be required by the Sunset Drive intersection.

"Noise from backup alarms, grinding trucks and equipment is expected," Ramos said in an email announcement. "Motorists should use caution when traversing through the project and be aware of possible lane closures."

She said that access will be maintained for all routes.

The Gulfstream Roundabout opened to motorist traffic on Dec. 22, but work is continuing on the project. It's expected to be completed this spring.