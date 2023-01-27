ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standouts from CBHS and Whitehaven voted players of the week

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
 6 days ago

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Drew Petro and Jeurnei Wright as the Daily Memphian’s high school basketball players of the week.

With leading scorer Michael Pepper sidelined with a minor injury, Petro put Christian Brothers High School on his back in their region match-up against St. Benedict on Jan. 20. The senior poured in a career-high 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 55-46 victory that raised his team’s record to 16-4.

He’s the third CBHS player to win the award this season, joining Pepper and Jack Pender. Petro claimed 57.6 percent of this week’s vote to finish ahead of MUS’ Henry Duncan, Waddell Twilley of Bluff City, Jordan Frison of Overton and Bartlett’s Javar Daniel.

Wright, from Whitehaven High School, garnered 67.1 percent of the vote to easily outdistance Daejah Richmond of FACS. She was selected after scoring 24 points in the Tigers’ 57-40 victory over District 16-AAAA rival East on Jan. 20.

Anna Lee Avery of Houston was third, followed by Lewisburg’s Allie Carroll and Keveonna Benson of MASE.

A new round of voting begins Monday.

