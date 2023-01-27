ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Comments / 0

Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
srhslariat.com

Saying Goodbye to Ms. Thomas

Ms.. Thomas has been the assistant principal of CTE programs at Shadow Ridge ever since last November. She helped teachers be the best they could be by giving guidance and support towards them so that they could be the best for their students as well as supervise the Performing Arts Department, CTE and Student Activities. Unfortunately, Ms Thomas has now transferred to Northeast CTA from Shadow Ridge having wanted to accomplish a major goal that she has.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Mesquite Local News

‘We love Mesquite’ Special Feature exhibit

The We Love Mesquite special feature exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center from now until Saturday, February 25 with an awards presentation on Saturday, February 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
MESQUITE, NV
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump

A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
PAHRUMP, NV
KSBW.com

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

