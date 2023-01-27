Read full article on original website
Mesquite Local News
1,000 Cranes Display Community Event
1,000 Crane Display Community invite at Mesa Valley Estates on Tuesday, February 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Fine Arts Center: Women throughout history
Women throughout history gallery at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. The gallery takes place between now and February 24 with a reception on Thursday, February 16.
news3lv.com
CCSD Superintendent doesn't want district broken up, group continues its fight
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The discussion of whether to break up the Clark County School District continues. On Friday, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara made it very clear that he doesn't believe breaking up the district would be in the interest of his students. But one group that continues...
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
Health district investigates after numerous elementary students reported ill
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas elementary students went home sick last week due to an illness, the Clark County School District confirmed Monday. Numerous students at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary school were throwing up and sent home, according to a source close to the school. This source added that roughly 130 students were […]
Parents report sickness after mass-vomiting incident at elementary school
It’s been nearly four days since a gastrointestinal illness (GI) outbreak infected an estimated 130 elementary students in the southwest valley. Parents say they still are mostly in the dark about what happened, and some of them are reporting symptoms too.
Wendell Williams: Community advocate and leader
A Las Vegas man, Wendell Williams, makes history creating a community event which has grown in size and its impact over the last four decades.
srhslariat.com
Saying Goodbye to Ms. Thomas
Ms.. Thomas has been the assistant principal of CTE programs at Shadow Ridge ever since last November. She helped teachers be the best they could be by giving guidance and support towards them so that they could be the best for their students as well as supervise the Performing Arts Department, CTE and Student Activities. Unfortunately, Ms Thomas has now transferred to Northeast CTA from Shadow Ridge having wanted to accomplish a major goal that she has.
8newsnow.com
‘Uncommon Overnighters,’ Here are the ‘7 Weirdest Wonders of Nevada’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Happy National Plan for Vacation Day! Travel Nevada has released the second annual Seven Weirdest Wonders of Nevada list just in time for travelers who are looking for destinations that could push them beyond their comfort zones in the Silver State. Post-pandemic travel has been...
Mesquite Local News
‘We love Mesquite’ Special Feature exhibit
The We Love Mesquite special feature exhibit at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center from now until Saturday, February 25 with an awards presentation on Saturday, February 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
kunr.org
Mountain West cities lead nation in alarming winter nighttime warming trends
Since 1970, the annual number of freezing nights in Reno, Nev., has decreased by 91. That’s the largest decline in the nation, according to research group Climate Central, which recently analyzed trends in the number of coldest nights each year from 1970 to 2022. Ranking second is Albuquerque, N.M.,...
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
Spring Valley High School student arrested after gun found on campus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Spring Valley High School student was arrested after reports that a weapon was found on campus. According to Clark County School police, the student was identified as a 16-year-old male who was enrolled in the 11th grade at the school. A letter was sent out to parents by the school’s […]
10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Las Vegas, NV. - "Sin City" isn't just a place people go to gamble, forget about their troubles, and have a good time. As the second largest city in the Southwest, Las Vegas is a major center for industry and jobs.
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
news3lv.com
Faucet company Moen breaks ground on new North Las Vegas distribution center
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Moen faucet brand broke ground on a new state-of-the-art facility - the Prologis Speedway North Distribution Center 1 – in the City of North Las Vegas on Tuesday. The 680,414 square-foot distribution center, being built in partnership with logistics real-estate provider Prologis, will...
8newsnow.com
Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump
A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
PHOTOS: Snow falls in Las Vegas causing road closures, and fun for some families
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Peppermill announces temporary closure starting Feb. 5
The Peppermill, a longtime favorite on the Strip, announced it will shut down temporarily starting at 11 p.m. Sunday
KSBW.com
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
