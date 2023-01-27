ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Accuser speaks out after Hooper sues city over arrest: 'I am outraged'

By Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 6 days ago

After former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. filed a lawsuit this week claiming his arrest and indictment in the sexual assault of a restaurant worker in August 2022 was politically motivated, his accuser says the suit left her “heartbroken” and “outraged.”

Elizabeth Daly sent a statement through her attorney to reporters Thursday afternoon in which she said she is disappointed with Hooper, who publicly apologized in early December. Daly said she had extended sincere forgiveness every day to Hooper, but it's now clear "my forgiveness and dismissal of charges was based on a false statement from Mr. Hooper."

In the lawsuit, Hooper denied any wrongdoing, claimed his arrest was part of a "set-up" and called the accusations of sexual assault "laughable.”

"This is my first time to speak out or respond to these events described in Mr. Hooper's court filings…and in my own words," Daly wrote. "... Yes, I am heartbroken at what I have read in the pleadings published by various media outlets yesterday, but most importantly, I am outraged as a victim, a woman, and a human being, that in the year of 2023, we are still getting sexual assault so wrong that a video of a woman being assaulted is classified as 'laughable'."

The Montgomery Advertiser typically does not name victims of sexual assault but is naming Daly because she has come forward and identified herself in her letter to reporters.

In her letter, Daly also revealed new details of the events of Aug. 16, saying Hooper boasted to a dinner guest about groping her, saying, "I'll get away with it, because I am Perry Hooper."

Hooper's attorney, Thomas Gallion, denied that Hooper boasted about the incident.

"That is a lie," Gallion said. He maintained that video of the incident will show that "there was no sexual harassment." Gallion has not seen the video but is hoping to have it released by the city in Hooper's lawsuit.

"I will get it, if it has to go to the Supreme Court, they can block it all they want to," Gallion said. "The video will speak for itself."

Daly, 32, filed a complaint in court less than a week after the incident on Aug. 16, 2022, while she was working as a hostess at a downtown Montgomery restaurant. Hooper was arrested on Aug. 23 and indicted on first-degree sexual abuse in November.

After the indictment, Daly asked for the charges against Hooper to be dropped and for a sincere apology from him. The charges were dropped, and Hooper publicly apologized for his "regrettable conduct" not long after.

Daly emphasized that she decided to drop the charges to avoid the additional turmoil of a trial and did so without monetary compensation from Hooper.

"As a 32-year-old woman, I, along with my beliefs, continue to evolve, as we all do throughout our lives. However, I do know and believe one thing for certain: we are all worthy of redemption — the opportunity not just for new roots, but new soil. It is this personal conviction that led me, without any pressure to do so, to seek and offer an alternative route of justice for myself and Mr. Hooper following the August evening where I was sexually assaulted while performing my duties as a hostess. In the seeking of this justice, my justice , I did not request, nor did I receive any monetary compensation," Daly wrote.

Hooper this week sued the City of Montgomery and Police Chief Daryl Albert for his arrest and indictment. Hooper said he believed the events were a "set up" orchestrated by his "political enemies" for his public support of former President Donald Trump. Hooper also claimed in the lawsuit that he has been unable to view and make copies of his police record, including video of the incident.

Hooper had seen the video through his criminal attorney Joe Espy, however, and in his lawsuit he called the incident "laughable." Hooper claimed the incident lasted only 2.2 seconds and showed him "politely" hugging and kissing Daly's cheek.

In her statement, Daly disagreed with Hooper's characterization of the incident. In an affidavit filed in court, she alleged that Hooper approached her from behind before grabbing her breasts and waist, shoving his pelvis into her backside and kissing her neck before she was able to break free.

"Sexual assault victims, women, and true men everywhere must now grapple with the knowledge that a man or anyone assuming ownership over another's body, for any length of time, is an event to place in the 'Comedy Genre'. This is a disgusting low point and is irresponsibly glorifying Rape Culture and misogyny. The video in its entirety (which is more than 2.2 seconds), tells a powerful story of sexual assault as a crime of opportunity, ownership, and degradation," Daly wrote.

Daly said she is haunted by Hooper boasting about the incident after it occurred.

"I am haunted by the last words Mr. Hooper spoke that August evening, after the assault transpired. As I stood in shock, humiliation and fearful of speaking or making a noise, a gentleman with him (who was also caught off guard and in a state of shock), expressed his disdain for the conduct, stating in astonishment: 'I would never get away with doing something like that!' Before I had a chance to process the assault or supportive remark and respond Mr. Hooper interjected, stating: 'I'll get away with it, because I am Perry Hooper'. A statement I will never forget, as I knew it was meant to serve as a warning and a boast. No matter how many times I reflect and relive that particular evening, I have yet to find a 'laughable' moment, as Mr. Hooper alluded to in his pleadings," Daly wrote.

Daly ended her statement by thanking city officials for reviewing her case with empathy, care and dedication; and her mother for being an advocate for her.

"The public servants who diligently serve the City of Montgomery deserve better than the allegations leveled against them in these court filings. They viewed the surveillance video, which matched up with my statement and recollection of events. They expressed genuine empathy, care, and dedication to following the law in this matter," Daly wrote.

Statement of Elizabeth Daly 1.26.2023 by Paige Windsor on Scribd

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins .

Your subscription makes our journalism possible. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Accuser speaks out after Hooper sues city over arrest: 'I am outraged'

Comments / 3

I'm Obama
5d ago

Perry Hooper what have you gotten yourself into? You should have left it alone with the Apology!!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 12 to

• A death investigation was conducted on West Oscelola Street. • Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street. • An assault was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Sexual misconduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 21. • Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card was reported on U.S....
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
TROY, AL
WSFA

2 charged with capital murder after body found in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a body found in the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday morning prompted a homicide investigation. Police identified the victim as Eric Stewart, 54, of Montgomery. Maj. Saba Coleman said two suspects were taken into custody within hours of learning about the crime....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika woman recalls discovering Amore Wiggins’ remains

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - After 11 years, we now know Opelika Jane Doe as Amore Wiggins. Family members like stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, are in the Lee County Jail, while her father, Lamar Vickerstaff, faces murder charges. The woman whose son discovered the skull 11 years ago of Amore Wiggins remembers...
OPELIKA, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Student Drugged Over the Weekend

AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
WSFA

Police searching for armed and dangerous Alexander City man

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement are searching for a man that is considered to be armed and dangerous. According to the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around noon, Alexander City Police attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alan Sandlin. Instead, Sadlin led officers on a high-speed chase into Coosa County.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Police Seek help in identifying Suspect for Theft of Property; Reward Offered

The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft of property. Investigators released a photo of a suspect vehicle driven by an unknown subject involved in a felony theft of property investigation. Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of the suspect vehicle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County Sheriff welcomes veteran investigator Tony Green

Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West welcomed a new investigator to the office Thursday when veteran law enforcement agent Tony Green joined the department for his first day providing safety services to area citizens. Green, a Buffalo, New York native and retired U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, brings with him over 40...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Prattville Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Felony Theft

Prattville – Police Seeking Retail Felony Theft Suspect. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. The offense occurred, Friday, January...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Robbery and Home Invasion Safety

Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy