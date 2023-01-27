Read full article on original website
Dept. of Commerce Awards $33.5M for Tech at Minority Institutions
A dozen minority-serving colleges and universities are planning a slew of tech upgrades and broadband initiatives funded by $33.5 million in federal grants announced today by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). According to a news release, the funding comes from the Connecting Minority Communities...
