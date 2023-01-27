ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New FBI Chicago field office boss takes charge

By Chris Tye
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhfnL_0kSncHDl00

New FBI Chicago field office boss takes charge 02:48

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a new boss at the head of the FBI field office in Chicago.

Robert W. "Wes" Wheeler Jr. took the job just three weeks ago. He leads the team investigating and helping prosecutors in cases ranging from public corruption to racketeering to terrorism.

On Thursday, Wheeler sat down with CBS 2's Chris Tye to talk about the growing threats that have him most concerned and how the FBI can help tamp down violence in Chicago.

"There's a lot of things to worry about. There's a lot of threats," Wheeler said. "We are going to address them all aggressively."

Tye : "As you walk into this office, how do you view what lies ahead as far as corruption of public officials in this area?"

Wheeler : "I don't believe that Chicago is substantially different than other major cities in the U.S. or globally for corruption matters. What I do think has been true over the years is the capabilities of the Chicago FBI has been excellent at making these cases.

"I think if you're a corrupt public official in Chicago, this is the worst place to be doing that."

Tye : "What sort of tools can the FBI bring from your toolbox to address the scourge of gun violence today?"

Wheeler : "One thing the bureau can bring to the fight would be some sophisticated techniques, court-ordered Title III intercepts, wiretaps. Those have traditionally been very successful in dismantling criminal organizations, including gangs."

Wheeler, who spent a large chunk of his career on counterterrorism, including a stint in Kabul, Afghanistan, says even in Chicago, lone wolf actors are a major concern.

Wheeler : "Over the years, we've had a lot of success about knowing about a complex plot, that involves a lot of actors from oversees. What is more difficult to get after is when it's not a lot of people, lot of moving parts, when it's just one person. It's inherently harder."

Tye : "Is it inherently more frequent now than we've seen in the last 20 years or so?"

Wheeler : "When you have success in one area, the threat evolves into another area. I think that's true for terror and violent crime."

Tye : "As we sit here today, is that one of the top priorities in your mind when you go to bed at night? ... this would be near or at the top?"

Wheeler : "Absolutely. Another thing that makes this job harder."

Tye : "Than it used to be?"

Wheeler : "I think it keeps getting harder. Sometimes we say if it was easy, it wouldn't be us and I think that's true."

Wheeler said when it comes to Chicago's gun problem, relationships with the Chicago Police Department are critical, as well as finding ways that don't simply rely on arresting our way out of the problem.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police begin new pilot program when executing search warrants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Following major changes in its search warrant policy, the Chicago Police Department is launching a new pilot program with additional measures. The program started on Jan. 9 and provides support services after a search warrant is conducted, including repairing damage and trauma-informed counseling services to those who were at the home at the time. In addition, a crisis intervention team officer would  present when a search warrant is executed.CPD will collect public comment on the program and it supplements the new search warrant policy set in December. At that time, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man calls for CPD officers' firings for his 2019 beating in police custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Just days after the release of the video of a fatal police beating in Memphis, a Chicago man is releasing his own video of what happened to him while in Chicago police custody.He said the video raises questions that should lead to the firing of two officers.CBS 2's Chris Tye had the story and what's next.Police typically search you for weapons at the time of an arrest, before you enter a cruiser, then again at the station before going into lockup.But police wanted a third check on Damien Stewart. That led to an altercation he said was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former CPD officer charged with cheating his way out of tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago Police officer stood charged with multiple felonies Tuesday on the grounds that he cheated his way out of parking tickets and moving violations with false statements and phony documents.Among other things, the former officer falsely claimed that his girlfriend had stolen his car and was the one driving it when it got busted by speed cameras – and he provided fake police reports to back up his claim, authorities alleged.Jeffrey Kriv, 56, of Chicago was charged Tuesday with four counts of perjury and five counts of forgery, according to the Chicago Office of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol building by rioters.Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to a court filing this week. Pavlik was arrested and released on Tuesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to the U.S. Justice Department.Investigators said Pavlik traveled with a group identified as the "B Squad" to the Capitol to forcibly enter the building...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At least one still at large after suspected carjackers strike ISP troopers off Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows the moment an Illinois state trooper was thrown from the top of a stolen car near the Dan Ryan Expressway late on Tuesday afternoon.At least one of the thieves was still on the run a day later.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke Wednesday with the owner of the stolen car - a rideshare driver who was carjacked at gunpoint by their own passengers.Again, at least one of those passengers is still out there, and thus, the driver did not want to speak with us on camera.The shocking video was taken right off the Dan Ryan,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

$12 million settlement reached in 2019 shooting of teen during police raid

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A multi-million dollar settlement was reached after a 12-year-old Markham boy was shot during a police raid in 2019.The attorney for Amir Worship said they reached a $12 million settlement for the boy, who is now permanently disabled after being shot in his knee during the police raid in May of 2019. CBS 2 reported almost four years ago that nearly two dozen officers from Country Club Hills and Richton Park busted into the home of Worship around 5 a.m., while serving a warrant for his mother's boyfriend. That's when one of the SWAT officers accidentally shot 12-year-old Worship, shattering...
MARKHAM, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidates trade heated remarks on crime, education, economy at forum

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At a primetime mayoral forum Tuesday night, Mayor Lori Lightfoot again touted her record on economic development, crime, and other issues – while the other candidates again took issue with her claims and took jabs at each other on various subjects.Mayor Lightfoot took part in the forum along with her eight opponents – community activist Ja'Mal Green, Ald. Sophia King (4th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), businessman Willie Wilson, former Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Paul Vallas, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois), Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (1st)The forum was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

St. John, Indiana police officer charged in shooting involving Hammond officer

ST. JOHN, Indiana (CBS) – The St. John, Indiana police chief announced one of his officers is being criminally charged for shooting at another officer from a different town.CBS 2's Noel Brennan was in St. John to break down the story.Two months ago, we heard different versions of the same story from two different police departments in Northwest Indiana.On Wednesday, we learned the St. John Police Department has an officer facing felony charges. The mayor of nearby Hammond was glad to see it.The chief of the St. John Police Department read a statement but didn't take questions about the new...
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

After 34 years of work for feds, Naperville man shorted on his pension

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – He worked hard for his money and he expected to be treated right.But Paul Peroutka, a retired federal agent from Naperville said the government he served is failing him. Morning Insider Lauren Victory took a closer look at a nationwide pension problem.Peroutka never thought he'd ask a TV reporter and a U.S. senator's office for help tracking down his retirement benefits."My pension is something that I legitimately worked for," he said. "I earned this."Peroutka spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Marshal's Service."I retired because it was mandatory," he said.He was...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Transit Authority worker awarded $99,000 in harassment case

CHICAGO (CBS) – An electrician for the Chicago Transit Authority was awarded $99,000 after he said he was harassed at work.In one instance, a noose was hung in a building where he was working.Lasona McKinney said it all started in October of 2018, when he spoke out about his foreman, whom he accused of racially discriminating against him.McKinney said the foreman and other co-workers harassed him for years as retaliation. A federal jury handed down the verdict awarding the $99,000 on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Activists coming together in Chicago area to honor Tyre Nichols

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Organizations are honoring Tyre Nichols in the Chicago area Monday after the city of Memphis released video showing his violent January 7 police arrest.Five former Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder in the death of Nichols, a Black man who died three days after being beaten in a traffic stop. Video footage of Nichols' arrest was released Friday evening.     Monday at 1 p.m., Lake County Black Lives Matter organizers plan to gather at the Waukegan Police Department. In a statement, they applauded the swift action of the Memphis police chief for firing the five officers involved in Nichols' death. They hope it's "a template for the city of Waukegan."Then, at 6 p.m., several groups will come together for a rally at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago. The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression said they stand in solidarity with Nichols' family, and want the officers charged with Nichols' murder to also face federal charges.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Opioid response team coming to West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An Opioid Response CARE Team is coming to the West Side. The new opioid response team will focus on Chicagoans who call 9-1-1 for substance use or overdose emergencies.Starting this spring, they will work in East and West Garfield Park and Humboldt Park.Those are the Chicago neighborhoods with the largest number of opioid-related 9-1-1 calls.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Customs agents confiscate fake designer goods at O'Hare

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A busy night for customs and border protection officers at a mail facility near O'Hare International Airport.They intercepted two separate shipments of fake designer watches, wallets and handbags with brands including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.The agency said the real goods would have been worth more than $680,000 and the money from counterfeits frequently goes to organized crime. So far no one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warn of more car thefts in South Loop parking garages

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are issuing another warning to drivers Wednesday following more car thefts in South Loop. They say three more have occurred during the month of January on Wells Street – adding to the previous 15 thefts dating back to December. Police say the suspect(s) would break the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object before entering and taking possession of the vehicle or property from inside. The latest incidents happened at the following locations:800 block of S. Wells Street on January 27, 2023, at 4 p.m.  800 block of S. Wells Street on January 29, 2023, at 8 a.m. 800 block of S. Wells Street on January 30, 2023, at 6 p.m.  Police were unable to provide any descriptions of the suspect(s) in the thefts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area 3 at 312- 744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman charged with putting 96-year-old mother's body in freezer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Northwest Side woman was charged Wednesday with concealing the death of her 96-year-old mother.The body of Regina Michalski was found in a freezer in a garage in Portage Park this week.Michalski's daughter – Eva Bratcher, 69, of the 5500 block of West Melrose Street – now stands charged with one count of concealing a death and moving a body, and one count of possessing a fraudulent ID card – both felonies.Sabrina Watson is Bratcher's estranged daughter and Michalski's granddaughter."My mother has no love - not even for herself," Watson said. "No love for humanity. No love for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Break-in reported at Canada Goose store on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A break-in was reported at the Canada Goose store on Michigan Avenue. Chicago police responded to a call of criminal property damage at 800 Michigan Avenue Monday morning. Police have not confirmed further details on the incident.  CBS 2 news crews saw shattered windows and coat racks emptied. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park shooting suspect appears in court

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS)-- The alleged gunman in the Highland Park July 4th parade shooting appeared in court Tuesday. Robert Crimo III is accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens of others. He is charged with more than 100 counts of murder, attempted murder and more.The suspect pleaded not guilty to every charge in August and is being held without bond.The hearing Tuesday was part of a case management conference, so prosecutors and Crimo's attorney could discuss shared evidence.If convicted, Crimo will face a mandatory life sentence.The hearing Tuesday cane just a week after Crimo's father appeared in court. Robert Crimo Jr. is charged with reckless conduct for helping his son get a Firearm Owners Identification card.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
142K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy