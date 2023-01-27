New FBI Chicago field office boss takes charge 02:48

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a new boss at the head of the FBI field office in Chicago.

Robert W. "Wes" Wheeler Jr. took the job just three weeks ago. He leads the team investigating and helping prosecutors in cases ranging from public corruption to racketeering to terrorism.

On Thursday, Wheeler sat down with CBS 2's Chris Tye to talk about the growing threats that have him most concerned and how the FBI can help tamp down violence in Chicago.

"There's a lot of things to worry about. There's a lot of threats," Wheeler said. "We are going to address them all aggressively."

Tye : "As you walk into this office, how do you view what lies ahead as far as corruption of public officials in this area?"

Wheeler : "I don't believe that Chicago is substantially different than other major cities in the U.S. or globally for corruption matters. What I do think has been true over the years is the capabilities of the Chicago FBI has been excellent at making these cases.

"I think if you're a corrupt public official in Chicago, this is the worst place to be doing that."

Tye : "What sort of tools can the FBI bring from your toolbox to address the scourge of gun violence today?"

Wheeler : "One thing the bureau can bring to the fight would be some sophisticated techniques, court-ordered Title III intercepts, wiretaps. Those have traditionally been very successful in dismantling criminal organizations, including gangs."

Wheeler, who spent a large chunk of his career on counterterrorism, including a stint in Kabul, Afghanistan, says even in Chicago, lone wolf actors are a major concern.

Wheeler : "Over the years, we've had a lot of success about knowing about a complex plot, that involves a lot of actors from oversees. What is more difficult to get after is when it's not a lot of people, lot of moving parts, when it's just one person. It's inherently harder."

Tye : "Is it inherently more frequent now than we've seen in the last 20 years or so?"

Wheeler : "When you have success in one area, the threat evolves into another area. I think that's true for terror and violent crime."

Tye : "As we sit here today, is that one of the top priorities in your mind when you go to bed at night? ... this would be near or at the top?"

Wheeler : "Absolutely. Another thing that makes this job harder."

Tye : "Than it used to be?"

Wheeler : "I think it keeps getting harder. Sometimes we say if it was easy, it wouldn't be us and I think that's true."

Wheeler said when it comes to Chicago's gun problem, relationships with the Chicago Police Department are critical, as well as finding ways that don't simply rely on arresting our way out of the problem.