Read full article on original website
Related
Florida tourist leaders grapple with low international travelers due to visitor visa wait times
TALLAHASSEE. Fla. — Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022. While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market...
iheart.com
Q&A – How Florida’s Teacher Pay & Shortages Compare to Other States
Q&A of the Day – How Florida’s Teacher Pay & Shortages Compare to Other States. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s...
wlrn.org
State commission wants to roll back a key part of post-Surfside condo safety law. Lawmakers are not so sure
A new report issued by the Florida Building Commission calls into question a key part of a major law passed last year in response to the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, which left 98 dead. At the core of the new bill was the creation of...
thefamuanonline.com
Private school vouchers on track to expand
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
palmcoastobserver.com
House eyes changes in construction lawsuits
Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
floridianpress.com
Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools
Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: There Is a Reason Why DEI Is Little More Than a Costly Failure
Earlier this month, amid howls from the “progressive” Left, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis demanded an accounting of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) expenditures from the state’s public colleges and universities. The results are exactly what you might expect. According to a recent report from Campus...
WCJB
‘That it’s scary:” Florida lawmakers request DEI documents and information from universities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida House lawmakers are requesting documents and information relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from colleges and universities. University of Florida Faculty Senate Chair Amanda Phalin said lawmakers have the right to request this information. “If the elected officials in the state of Florida need...
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
Destin Log
COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide
Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
Are you a military service personnel or veteran? Join Salute Our Soldiers Military Program in Florida for money
There are a total of 67 counties in Florida and it is not too difficult to buy a house in this state. The only thing you need is money in your pocket. If you are in touch with a real estate agent or mortgage lender, you are likely to get many options. And it won’t take a lot of time to buy a dream home for yourself and your family.
fox35orlando.com
These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
addictedtovacation.com
Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes
The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
This Florida Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in Florida, 25 charged: Details about Operation Nightingale
Three Florida nursing schools sold thousands of fake nursing diplomas worth millions in a scheme that allowed aspiring nurses to bypass the required training to become licensed nurses, federal prosecutors have said. The three accredited nursing schools were all located in South Florida. West Palm Beach school involved:West Palm-area nursing...
wvua23.com
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
Comments / 1