ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
thefamuanonline.com

Private school vouchers on track to expand

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

House eyes changes in construction lawsuits

Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools

Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
FLORIDA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: There Is a Reason Why DEI Is Little More Than a Costly Failure

Earlier this month, amid howls from the “progressive” Left, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis demanded an accounting of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) expenditures from the state’s public colleges and universities. The results are exactly what you might expect. According to a recent report from Campus...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
FLORIDA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

Road Tripping Through Florida? Take One Of These 6 Unique Routes

The Sunshine State is awash with scenic routes and breathtaking spots, which are best explored via road trips. Here are some of the best Florida road trips. With year-round sunshine, lush forests, miles of pristine beaches, historical landmarks, quaint small towns and exciting amusement parks, Florida offers endless opportunities for outdoor lovers.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
FLORIDA STATE
wvua23.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida

Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy