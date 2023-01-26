Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On Lacey Evans’ Opponent From WWE SmackDown
Fans may have recognized Lacey Evans’ opponent who the former U.S. Marine made quick work of during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. In her first match in months, Evans won with the Cobra Clutch on the show, the same finishing move as Sgt. Slaughter. Evans’ opponent was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns’ New TikTok Account Amasses Huge Following Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens tonight at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight’s big pay-per-view event, WWE took to Twitter to announce Reigns’ arrival on TikTok. Roman’s channel is live and its first video features The Tribal Chief arriving in San Antonio, Texas for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. WWE’s Twitter handle wrote:
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest Update On The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble
Per a report by Fightful Select, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to have altered lighting. The match will take place at tonight’s Royal Rumble. You can check out a excerpt from the report below:. “Mountain Dew Pitch Black was a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Dark Debut (Spoiler)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings from Universal Studios. He squared off with Konosuke Takeshita. As of this writing, there is no word on if Nduka has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Nduka’s contract with MLW expired earlier this month. He was...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Dayton, OH has 3,107 tickets out. AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX on February 8th has 3,188 tickets out. AEW Dynamite...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The Funeral Service For Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh
On Sunday, a funeral service for late Ring of Honor wrestler Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh was held in Laurel, Delaware. The official YouTube channel of the Laurel School District hosted a livestream of the funeral, which you can see below. During the service, Jay’s mother, father, and brother Mark recalled their memories of their beloved family member.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Bray Wyatt’s New T-Shirt, Sheamus Turns 45, Damian Priest, More
WWE has launched a brand new UV Reactive t-shirt for Bray Wyatt featuring his iconic moth logo. You can check out the new shirt below:. WWE Superstar Sheamus celebrates a birthday today, turning 45 years old. The Celtic Warrior was born in the Cabra suburb of Dublin on January 28, 1978. He was raised on North Great George’s Street in Dublin.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – Excalibur Praises Women’s Title Match, The Dark Order On Hey! (EW), Rampage
Jamie Hayter successfully defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Emi Sakura in the main event of this week’s episode of Rampage. Hayter retained the prestigious title with a Rip Cord Lariat to Sakura. AEW commentator Excalibur took to Twitter to praise the Women’s Title match. He wrote:
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes To Appear On Logan Paul’s ‘IMPAULSIVE’ Podcast This Week
Cody Rhodes made his grand WWE return at the Alamodome by entering the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #30 and eliminating GUNTHER to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare eliminated five Superstars including the returning Logan Paul. Despite the elimination, no love...
ewrestlingnews.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Two matches were announced for the February 2nd episode of the show on this week’s broadcast. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown...
ewrestlingnews.com
Yet Another Top Executive Departs WWE
We’ve got another big WWE departure, as Head of International Matthew Drew has exited the company. According to a report from Pwinsider, Drew was the Senior Vice President, International and is gone from the company. Prior to joining WWE in June of 2021, Drew worked for DAZN. He headed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – Samu’s Absence On RAW XXX, Latest NJPW Strong Free Episode Online
Samula Fred Anoa’i, better known by his ring name Samu, is best remembered for his appearances with the WWF, WCW, and NJPW in the 1980s and 1990s. The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW was originally supposed to feature The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony featuring every generation of the Anoa’i dynasty. WWE later replaced the special segment with the Trial of Sami Zayn due to several members of the family not being able to make it to RAW Is XXX.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Title Match Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
On Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong, Fred Rosser retained his Strong Openweight Title over Peter Avalon. The Bullet Club’s KENTA will now challenge Rosser for the belt on the February 18, 2023 show from San Jose, CA. Rosser called out KENTA after his big win, and they had a confrontation.
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Addresses Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative From Vince McMahon
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by emerging victorious in the 2023 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career in San Antonio, Texas. Rhodes returned to WWE at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers On NXT Stars Brought In For Royal Rumble
A new report from PWInsider reveals that some stars of the NXT women’s have been brought in ahead of tonight’s Royal Rumble. The following talents are in town for the show:. NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Zoey Stark. Ivy Nile. Indi Hartwell. Currently, only 12 women have...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston On Brock Lesnar Loss: “Kofi-Mania Came Crashing Down”
Kofi Kingston’s rise to the WWE Championship was a long journey for the Ghanaian wrestler, but his reign on top came to an abrupt end. On the first episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX in October 2019, Kingston lost the title in seconds to Brock Lesnar, who defeated the New Day member with a single F5.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Bryan Danielson Collab With WWE, Royal Rumble, More
Bryan Danielson did end up appearing on the “Nikki Bella Says I Do” reality show, despite being under contract with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has stated multiple times that he remains on good terms with his former company. Bryan Danielson is married to Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, who are both WWE Hall of Famers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Episodes 17 & 18 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Draw 300,000+ Viewers
The viewership information for WOW – Women of Wrestling’s 17 & 18th syndicated episodes have been revealed following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Wrestlenomics, the 17th episode of the latest season of WOW – Women of Wrestling which aired on January 8th, drew 309,000 viewers in syndication, down 12% from the 353,000 viewers on January 1st. The 17th episode obtained a 0.06 rating with 73,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic. The rating was also down 15% from last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Undertaker Praises Michelle McCool’s WWE Royal Rumble Performance
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his support for Michelle McCool after her performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. McCool, who sat ringside after saying all week long that she wasn’t in the Rumble, entered at the #25 spot and scored two eliminations before being eliminated.
Comments / 0