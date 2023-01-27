Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
3 dead in suspected murder-suicide inside Kissimmee mobile home community, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the deaths of three people at a residence inside a mobile community in Kissimmee which detectives are calling a murder-suicide. Deputies were called to a home on Troy Ct. in the Sandalwood Mobile Home Park just before...
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
click orlando
1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said. The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
Deputies identify man killed in overnight shooting near Apopka
Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.
click orlando
Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening.
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car
DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
Pilot hospitalized after home-built airplane crashes into tree in Volusia County
A pilot was hurt and taken to a hospital after a small home-built airplane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County.
click orlando
‘You hit her, I hit you:’ Volusia County substitute teacher accused of striking student with book
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An elementary school substitute teacher is accused of hitting a student with a book in a Daytona Beach classroom for children with disabilities. According to officers, 25-year-old Madison Anthony, a substitute teacher who was helping at Champion Elementary School for about a month, was arrested on Thursday.
Man sues Brevard County Sheriff for wrongful ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ appearance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying he was wrongly featured on the sheriff’s eye-catching Facebook segment “Wheel of Fugitive,” costing him his job. David A. Gay said Ivey’s show featured his face and name four times...
fox35orlando.com
Police identify man found shot, killed at Orlando apartments
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex following a shooting last week has been identified as Wansley Auguste. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers discovered the 24-year-old's body shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 while responding to a shooting call at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.
Driver robbed at gunpoint: shocking footage reveals terrifying ordeal
Recently released dash cam footage captured the moment a Florida Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint inside of his truck earlier this month.
Casselberry police identify victim in Saturday shooting
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police have identified the victim after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Police said Dereck Lavon Cummings II, 31, was found dead near a damaged car at the Carrington Park Condominiums. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Casselberry police said they responded to a...
WESH
Crash shuts down I-4 westbound near Celebration
ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash shut down all the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County Wednesday morning. The accident happened near the World Drive exit at approximately 5:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a septic tanker truck didn’t stop for the traffic ahead, so the truck...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun
The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
WESH
Suspect in custody after kidnapping investigation in Orange County
Orange County, FL, USA — One suspect is in custody after police received a call about a kidnapping. The suspect led deputies on a chase across Orange County, which ended in Parramore. Just before 4 p.m. Friday, deputies say they received a 911 call from someone on International Drive...
fox35orlando.com
Teenage girl gets 20 year prison sentence for shootout with Florida deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old who shot at deputies during a standoff in June 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, Florida's 7th Circuit court announced Friday. Nicole Jackson-Maldonaldo, 15, pled no contest to attempted first-degree murder and will serve 20 years...
click orlando
Officials break ground on new Brevard County middle school
VIERA, Fla. – District leaders with Brevard Public School broke ground Wednesday on a long-awaited middle school in Viera. The school, which hasn’t been named, will be built along Stadium Parkway next to Viera High School. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “We are going to be building...
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden Police Department loses officer to cancer
Terry Westwood always wanted to serve his community as a police officer. But before he could fulfill that dream, he led a life of service and dedication in other ways — in the United States Navy, as an insurance agent assisting people in planning for their future, and as a husband and father and provider.
