ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
click orlando

1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said. The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
ORLANDO, FL
cw34.com

Dramatic Video: Hit-and-run driver, passengers found in woods after crashing into car

DELTONA, Fla. (CBS12) — With the help of a drone, deputies said they were able to apprehend three people that ran into the woods following a hit-and-run in Deltona. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday, Jan. 29, a woman was driving south down Catalina Boulevard when an oncoming car drifted across the yellow lines and collided with her vehicle. Luckily her and her child inside were unharmed, but the driver and two passengers fled the car and hid in the woods.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police identify man found shot, killed at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man found dead at an Orlando apartment complex following a shooting last week has been identified as Wansley Auguste. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers discovered the 24-year-old's body shortly before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25 while responding to a shooting call at the Hudson Apartments on S. Kirkman Road.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Crash shuts down I-4 westbound near Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash shut down all the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County Wednesday morning. The accident happened near the World Drive exit at approximately 5:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a septic tanker truck didn’t stop for the traffic ahead, so the truck...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun

The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Officials break ground on new Brevard County middle school

VIERA, Fla. – District leaders with Brevard Public School broke ground Wednesday on a long-awaited middle school in Viera. The school, which hasn’t been named, will be built along Stadium Parkway next to Viera High School. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. “We are going to be building...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden Police Department loses officer to cancer

Terry Westwood always wanted to serve his community as a police officer. But before he could fulfill that dream, he led a life of service and dedication in other ways — in the United States Navy, as an insurance agent assisting people in planning for their future, and as a husband and father and provider.
WINTER GARDEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy