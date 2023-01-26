Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Chimes In On A Big WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Spot
Believe it or not, the one and only Elon Musk took to Twitter to comment on the men’s Royal Rumble match. When a fan on Twitter sent a tweet to Musk saying that the Ricochet & Logan Paul spot during the men’s Rumble match was similar to Andrew Tate being held in Romania amidst an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and human trafficking, the owner of Twitter gave a response. The fan originally tweeted,
The Rock’s Latest Instagram Post Suggests He Won’t Be At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
As a leading man in Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a busy man, and is likely too busy for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The Brahma Bull’s name has come up several times as a possible surprise entrant and a possible winner of the Men’s Rumble match.
Ex-WWE Commentators Say Spanish Announce Table Is Like Kenny From South Park
WWE may have employed several Spanish-speaking commentators over the decades, but these announcers have had to get used to working without a table. For countless matches, the Spanish announce table has been smashed, something that Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich know all about. Speaking in a joint interview for the...
Various News – Samu’s Absence On RAW XXX, Latest NJPW Strong Free Episode Online
Samula Fred Anoa’i, better known by his ring name Samu, is best remembered for his appearances with the WWF, WCW, and NJPW in the 1980s and 1990s. The 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW was originally supposed to feature The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony featuring every generation of the Anoa’i dynasty. WWE later replaced the special segment with the Trial of Sami Zayn due to several members of the family not being able to make it to RAW Is XXX.
Booker T Offers His Picks For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Booker T gave his predictions for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on yesterday’s episode of his “The Hall of Fame” podcast. The WWE pay-per-view event takes place on Saturday night from San Antonio, Texas and features both a men’s and a women’s Royal Rumble match.
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
Arn Anderson Recalls Brian Pillman Being WCW’s Top Babyface, Facing Bobby Eaton
On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson talked about his legendary WCW World Television Championship match with “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton in May of 1991. Anderson also discussed some secrets about the art of color commentary and recalled the rise of Brian Pillman as a top babyface of WCW.
LA Knight On Having ‘Residual Heat’ Upon WWE Return, Talks Pitch Black Match
LA Knight will collide with Bray Wyatt in the highly anticipated Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event later tonight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. In 2008, Knight made his first WWE appearance in a dark match on ECW. On August 1, 2014, he...
Bill Apter Wants Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions To Purchase WWE
Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was a recent guest on the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda podcast, where he expressed his desire for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to get involved with Endeavor-WME in the acquisition of Vince McMahon’s WWE. Apter said,. “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. Iwant to...
Watch: Zelina Vega Picks Her Number For WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
Zelina Vega may not be in tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match until near the end, judging by her reaction to her Royal Rumble entry number. On Twitter, Vega picked her number, and though she did not share what it is, looked very pleased with her selection. Vega has...
Logan Paul Comments On Competing In His First WWE Royal Rumble Match
Logan Paul was the 29th entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match, his first appearance in the annual battle royal. He acquitted himself well, having a memorable clash with Ricochet and eliminating Seth Rollins before being bounced from the match. Paul commented on making his Rumble debut following the show.
Backstage News On Who Is In Town For WWE’s Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
WWE has brought in several names for Royal Rumble weekend to be part of the festivities. Fightful Select is reporting that Doudrop, Alpha Academy, the Street Profits, Titus O’Neil, Mia Yim, and Xavier Woods were brought in despite not being currently booked for the show. Several of the wrestlers are doing media appearances for the company.
WWE SmackDown Audience Sees Bump For Royal Rumble Go-Home Show
SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show was the go-home broadcast before today’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The numbers saw a nice increase this week. Last night’s show also featured an appearance by Brock Lesnar, who announced his participation for the Royal Rumble match.
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Dayton, OH has 3,107 tickets out. AEW Dynamite in El Paso, TX on February 8th has 3,188 tickets out. AEW Dynamite...
WWE Has Changed A Mandate Regarding The Royal Rumble
There are plenty of spots still available for both the men’s and women’s WWE Royal Rumble matches that will be filled by current, former, and now possibly NXT talent. Last year, there was an edict that noted that NXT talent weren’t going to be used. However, that has changed this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who reported the following:
WWE Appears To Confirm Nia Jax’s Return With New Merchandise
Nia Jax’s return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event doesn’t appear to be a one-off, with a new piece of merchandise being released for the former RAW Women’s Champion. Jax returned to WWE as the #30 entrant in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match, after...
The Undertaker Praises Michelle McCool’s WWE Royal Rumble Performance
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his support for Michelle McCool after her performance in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. McCool, who sat ringside after saying all week long that she wasn’t in the Rumble, entered at the #25 spot and scored two eliminations before being eliminated.
Former MLW Wrestler Makes AEW Dark Debut (Spoiler)
Former MLW wrestler EJ Nduka made his AEW debut at today’s Dark tapings from Universal Studios. He squared off with Konosuke Takeshita. As of this writing, there is no word on if Nduka has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Nduka’s contract with MLW expired earlier this month. He was...
WWE News: Bryan Danielson Collab With WWE, Royal Rumble, More
Bryan Danielson did end up appearing on the “Nikki Bella Says I Do” reality show, despite being under contract with All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has stated multiple times that he remains on good terms with his former company. Bryan Danielson is married to Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, who are both WWE Hall of Famers.
Cody Rhodes Envied John Cena & The Rock, On His Past Frustrations With WWE
Cody Rhodes officially punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39 by winning the annual 30-Man over-the-top-rope extravaganza on Saturday night. The American Nightmare eliminated WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to score the biggest victory of his career at the Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome. Rhodes returned to...
